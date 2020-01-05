Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma & Sara Ali Khan; Who was the BEST DRESSED celeb of the week?

From exquisite sequinned dresses to stunning drapes, here are all the best-dressed celebs of the week. Check it out

Fashion and Bollywood seem to go hand in hand and there's no denying that. Now, with the advent of paparazzi culture, every celebrity is making sure to put their best foot forward whenever they step out. From airports to promotional events, the world is now their runway. So, here we have a list of all the best-dressed celebs of the week gone by.

First up, we have who made sure to add that extra bit of glam in her casual attire by opting for stunning sequinned jeans by Ashish. She styled the embellished pair with a simple white tank that knotted at the side. Crisp white kicks, neutral-toned makeup and tousled waves completed the look. We are absolute fans if it!

Next on the list is who ringed in the New Year alongside hubby, Virat Kohli. For the night out, the actress chose a sequinned number by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Her dress featured a long plunging neckline accompanied with full sleeves and thigh-high slit. She styled the look with natural waves and smokey eyes. We like!

Moving on, we have Jonas who made a splash by opting for a bright pink dress on Nee Years Eve. The PatBO dress bore statement sleeves accompanied by plunging neckline and backless details that showed enough skin. A matching lip and straight hair completed her look. This dress is perfect for occasions when you want all eyes on yourself.

Next, we have Ananya Panday who also chose the bright colour for New Year's Eve. The young actress showed off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon dress by Oh Polly. Statement hoops, tousled waves and tie up strappy heels completed her look. We cannot wait to see Ms Panday in more such dresses!

Talking about bright colours, we have Sara Ali Khan next on the list. The young actress opted for a pleated mini skirt and stylish it up with a neon green bralette. She then layered the look with a printed blazer jacket and lavender heels. The look was definitely a solid one and Sara seemed to be pulling it off perfectly!

Next, we have, on the list who made sure all eyes were in her as she draped a gorgeous saree by Masaba. The printed saree was accompanied by a strapless blouse that gave an edgy twist to the look. She styled it with an emerald choker necklace, bright red lip and old Hollywood style waves.

Lastly, we have Kajol who left the world gasping ash she donned a gorgeous sequinned drape by Manish Malhotra. She opted for the saree in a darker midnight hue that perfectly complemented her skin tone. Smokey eyes and layers of diamond necklaces completed her look. We honestly cannot take our eyes off her.

Whose look from the past week was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

