Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: THESE celebrity inspired bridal glam is perfect for all future brides

These celebrity bridal makeup looks will leave you with ample inspiration for your wedding day. Now your wedding makeup is one less thing you need to worry about. Take a look!

As your wedding date nears, anxiety comes gushing in. The need to try your hand at attempting to achieve the unattainable perfection can exhaust you. The venue, flowers, food, band, decor, dresses, makeup and so on, everything needs to be faultless. Bridal makeup especially can be a tricky business. Every bride-to-be wants to glow but not shine, wants to feel her best but also wants to look great in pictures and wants her makeup to last rather than melt halfway through the big day.

Should you totally change your look for the wedding day or what products to use? Should you make your eyes pop out or your lips? These questions are normal and will pop up in every would-be bride’s head. Don’t worry, you are just as normal as every other bride in the world. Though the venue, band, food, flowers and decor is still your headache, leave the makeup, outfits and jewellery to us. We took the liberty of breaking down all the best glam looks for your wedding day inspired by our gorgeous celebrity brides.

First up, we have Anushka Sharma who went down the minimalistic route for the wedding day. The diva tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy with her beau Virat Kohli in a dreamy lehenga by Sabyasachi. The pinkish white surface of the lehenga was elaborately embellished with floral motifs and thread embroidery. As she decked up in a heavy lehenga and jewellery, she opted out on a face full of makeup. The minimalist bride, Anushka opted for the ‘no makeup’ look, a small bindi, nude lip hue and kohl lined eyes. Contradictory to the conventional bridal makeup, the Zero star’s bridal glam was a breath of fresh air.

For her konkani wedding, Deepika Padukone draped a beautiful red and gold silk kanjeevaram weave by The House of Angadi. The sheer veil was designed by the most revered bridal couturier Sabyasachi. With exquisite jhumkas, pile of bangles, necklaces and head accessories, the Chhapaak star was a sight to behold. For her glam look, she opted for simple makeup and highlighted her best facial feature, her eyes. With perfectly done smokey eyes, filled in brows, small round bindi and a brown lip colour, you can emulate Deepika’s wedding glam.

Jonas

The exuberant wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas culminated in a fairytale wedding. The Sky Is Pink star opted for a deep red, heavily embellished Sabyasachi for her wedding day. Dressed up to the nines, Priyanka surprisingly wore super easy, fresh and everyday makeup. With a neutral layer of makeup, she enhanced her lips with a pink lip hue, small round bindi, filled in her bushy brows, a perfectly done eyeliner and voila!

For her traditional Sikh wedding ceremony, Sonam Kapoor slipped on a red lehenga by fabric revivalist Anuradha Vakil. She accessorised her look with a vintage choker, layered with guttapusalu and a multi-stranded matha patti. The Zoya Factor star enhanced her natural wedding glow with rosy glam. Eyes perfectly lined with kohl, eyelashes loaded with mascara, ample blush on her cheekbones and a bright pink lip hue, Sonam was a sight for sore eyes.

Kate Middleton

As she glided down the car and walked up the aisle to being the future queen of England, Kate Middleton left us spellbound. For her royal wedding to Prince William, the then commoner opted for a stunning fit and flare gown with a sheer veil by Alexander McQueen. She kept her glam minimal with the only emphasising factor being her cheekbones loaded with blush. Kate Middleton glam can be easily emulated for a breezy summer wedding.

Which glam look do you like the most? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More