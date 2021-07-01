Deepika Padukone in backless outfits has us setting goals to make it to the on fleek dressed list

Sexy back? This way, please! Do you label yourself as a Fashion aficionado? Check this guide to ensure that elegance, royalty, and comfort are rolled into one!

Backless dresses are a thing of the past and present. All it takes is just one look to leave you in perpetual awe of its open and breathable space at the comfort of your back. While it may not seem like a perfect choice for all events, it’s no doubt an eye-ball-grabbing fit. It’s an over-the-board design but it won’t disappoint you. It’s no longer reserved for wedding gowns but has its roots spread to ethnic attire, casual bodycon dresses, tops, and more.

Actress has given it a thumbs up innumerable times and we love it all. If you’re an ardent devotee of partying in your pajamas when at a virtual event, try a sultry low-back dress and see how it works. Read the edit for help!

Want to score some style points? Go traditional but keep the chic-ness alive. The Chennai Express actor chose a deep red sleeveless dress that was decked up with embellishments and fringe details at the hemline. She teamed the look with ankle-strap stilettos, ruby-red studded earrings, mangalsutra, chooda, and sindoor tats that serve as a great tip for newly wedded brides.

For an event, Deepika looked like an epitome of grace as she opted for a Gauri and Nainika white bodycon dress. She paired the back slit dress with accessories and white pointed-toe pumps.

All salute to Deepika’s Met Gala 2017 debut! Give us a glimpse of what style perfection denotes, she outshone the red carpet in a white satin full-length gown that had a slit and heavily studded on the straps, and the hemline. She kept up with starry elements through bejewelled earrings and a hairband. Oh, that million-dollar smile has our heart!

Does the term ‘faux pas’ exist in Deepika’s closet? She clubbed the Sabyasachi Mukherjee black sleeveless kurta that was tailored with silver and gold threadwork similar to her organza dupatta. With white leggings, gold statement earrings, and peep-toe heels she completed her OOTD.

The Om Shanti Om star never misses a chance to work every style aesthetic to the point of perfection. She donned a vivid orange bodycon thin-strapped dress that featured a plunging neckline and slit at the back hem. She wrapped it up with gold-hued earrings, a pair of orange pointed-toe, and pumps.

How many hearts for this stunner? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Share your comment ×