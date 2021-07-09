Deepika Padukone in a Balenciaga sweater made our hearts skip a beat and thank her sartorial game; Yay or Nay?

Our hearts are super pumped up now and we have Deepika Padukone to blame. Read on and you’ll know why!

You know when is spotted out and about, there’s a treat we can’t afford to miss. We sure missed all of her modish style statements for a while now but you know there’s a reason behind it. Be it taking the flight to another city or at the movie promotions, her every look is a sight to behold and snag inspiration from. Making each outing a little extra glam than the previous one, the Bajirao Mastani actress was papped today at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house in Mumbai.

Forever the classiest and best dressed, the style queen donned a Balenciaga red loose-fitted sweater that featured a ribbed crew neck and a ribbed hem with the logo name spread all over the hot red number. With a penchant for sweaters, trench coats, and leathers, styling this sweater with a flair of her own made a case yet again and we adore it. Trying to balance out with what the weather feels like today, she rolled up the sleeve on one side leaving the other to cover up her hand.

She kept her look rather relaxed with neatly drawn eyebrows and a little cozy with a pair of straight-cut denim. While most people aren’t comfortable with colour-blocking and we loved what she offered via pink pointed-toe pumps. It sure made for a winning look for us.

To wrap the evening look, she made sure to don a cream mask following the covid protocols and kept the accessory department simple with a pair of hoops that peeped through her flawlessly coloured hair that remained open. The hobo camel brown chain bag also blended along so fine with her overall outfit. What are your thoughts about this cheery red casual look? Would you sport this when you step outside?

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

