Deepika Padukone in black Sabyasachi sarees showed us how to go on winsome mode this wedding season

Black sarees have always been synonymous with glamour and probably this is where it gets its forever on-fleek tag. If this is your signature hue, hope your closet is ready for a lottery that's about to hit once you borrow your inspiration from this edit. A wedding guest's wardrobe would be in its best and most appropriate form with black sarees. Time to lean into the spirit of the party season that can go from engagements to wedding receptions, all the while you leave little pieces of elegance wherever you go.

Did you know that the Internet was all gaga yesterday? It was over Deepika Padukone's black Sabyasachi saree. We're ready to trade in anything for this wholesome drape. Well, the heart wants what it wants is something we've learned from a song. We've seen the 35-year-old diva's love for the ace Indian designer and her in black sarees was something we always admired. Let's take you through the old and new, yet as regal as always.

For a chat show, stylist Shaleena Nathani picked out a chiffon saree that truly looked like a goddess was draped around oozing grace like no other. The sheer saree was clubbed with a close neck and full-sleeved blouse, ones who couldn't put up with winter weddings all this while, here's the solution to count on. Wear it with a matching belt with the Bengal tiger placed on it. DP's look got his final touch from mini single studded earrings from the designer's brand itself and pointed-toe pumps.

Nothing could do justice than this saree when you’re off to a gala event. Don’t want to do just sheer? Opt for the decked-up version like Sabyasachi’s curated one for Deepika. The organza saree entailed a shimmery border adorned with beads. Her full-sleeved sheer blouse was both cosy and sexy with the embroidered patterns that looked intriguing for it was all designed with sequins. Just the hot upgrade we’d all use in 2021 and years to come. You get to leave your chunky necklaces behind and stay minimal for your saree is sufficient to do the show-stealing business.

Anything can chic when in black. We’d all use netted sarees to turn up the volume of our desi style. To make an enviable case, opt for a netted black saree all bedecked with meticulously done gold embroidery work which also had colourful sequins slaying in abundance. Deepika wore this with a sleeveless blouse and mini jhumkas with pearls placed with much perfection.

Deepika proved to us yet again that black sarees are a staple wedding wear. Ah, it’s all in the details and we can’t have enough of it. The black saree bore a broad border that personified royalty with the rusted gold embroidery work that also ran about in floral work. The saree was all about a bright show so jazzed up and simply perfect with the sleeveless blouse that accompanied the look. Antique jewellery was definitely something to swoon over.

