Deepika Padukone in a black sequin sheer saree fuels up our craze for all things sparkly; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone is back on diva mode in black. It's what sheer desi dreams look like when turned into a reality. Can't wait to style yourself in this desi number? Check this edit for style tips.

by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on Aug 05, 2022 11:27 AM IST  |  14.2K
Deepika Padukone in a black sequin sheer saree fuels up our craze for all things sparkly; Yay or Nay?
Deepika Padukone in a black sequin sheer saree fuels up our craze for all things sparkly; Yay or Nay?
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

 

Here's an icon in something iconic. All hail, Deepika Padukone. When you think of a wedding ensemble, does a saree come to mind? Chances are you adore something that looks magical. Don't overthink it. The answer probably exists already in your closet or is it too late to reserve a sweet spot for a black sheer saree? Ask the Gehraiyaan actress who has too many mind-blowing glam moves made with black sarees. 

 

Last night as a chief guest for an event hosted by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in association with World Gold Council, the Pathaan actress was seen in a monotone black saree. Your wait is finally over in finding the 'ideal one. When something so classy pops up as a note-worthy inspiration, we just can't keep it to ourselves as a secret. This one shines maximum and makes a statement if this is the disclaimer you needed. 

 

fashion1 deepika padukone sheer saree black

 

Deepika's see-through saree brought with it a guarantee to stand out as you can see the radiant spread of sequins. How else can you make a star-lit occasion brighter than it already is? This embellished saree also had a broad border that had a scalloped hem. This was clubbed with an infinity blouse which swore by a modish aesthetic with its cropped and reverse sweetheart neckline hem. Brimful of sparkly opulence, this full-sleeved intricately embroidered number bore a close neck, a back zipper detail, and textured patterns. 

 

The 36-year-old's desi look was accessorised with gold tasseled dangler earrings and rings. With a knotted bun hairdo and matte makeup with lovely black eyeliner to go with her saree, Deepika looked like an enchanting queen. 

 

fashion2 deepika padukone sheer saree black

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani: 5 Divas who rocked 'colour of the now yellow' in kurta suits

 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!