Deepika Padukone in a black sequin sheer saree fuels up our craze for all things sparkly; Yay or Nay?

Here's an icon in something iconic. All hail, Deepika Padukone. When you think of a wedding ensemble, does a saree come to mind? Chances are you adore something that looks magical. Don't overthink it. The answer probably exists already in your closet or is it too late to reserve a sweet spot for a black sheer saree? Ask the Gehraiyaan actress who has too many mind-blowing glam moves made with black sarees.

Last night as a chief guest for an event hosted by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in association with World Gold Council, the Pathaan actress was seen in a monotone black saree. Your wait is finally over in finding the 'ideal one. When something so classy pops up as a note-worthy inspiration, we just can't keep it to ourselves as a secret. This one shines maximum and makes a statement if this is the disclaimer you needed.

Deepika's see-through saree brought with it a guarantee to stand out as you can see the radiant spread of sequins. How else can you make a star-lit occasion brighter than it already is? This embellished saree also had a broad border that had a scalloped hem. This was clubbed with an infinity blouse which swore by a modish aesthetic with its cropped and reverse sweetheart neckline hem. Brimful of sparkly opulence, this full-sleeved intricately embroidered number bore a close neck, a back zipper detail, and textured patterns.

The 36-year-old's desi look was accessorised with gold tasseled dangler earrings and rings. With a knotted bun hairdo and matte makeup with lovely black eyeliner to go with her saree, Deepika looked like an enchanting queen.

