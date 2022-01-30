Deepika Padukone brings back her ICONIC red lips & sleek hairdo with an Alexandre Vauthier dress: Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the promotions of her next film, Gehraiyaan. The Shakun Batra directorial is grabbing attention for all the right reasons and features a splendid star cast with not only DP but also Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

The 36-year-old actress has been giving us one statement look after another and we're here for it. Leaving us speechless with her latest promotional look, Deepika Padukone was styled again by Shaleena Nathani who hit the ball out of the park with this one.

The actress gave the blazer dress her nod of approval for the second time this last week. This time around, she picked out a structured Alexandre Vauthier number in a black shade. Her outfit featured full sleeves, a v-neck and sharp lapels. Silver rhinestones synonymous to the brand were present on both her sleeves and waist of the dress.

A pair of black Gucci stilettos and a statement chain-link gold necklace accessorised the starlet's look.

Known for her iconic red lipstick and her go-to sleek back bun, DP brought both back with this look. Proving to us that there's no such thing as too much gloss, the Piku actress opted for deep, ruby red lips with shimmery gloss over it. Defined eyeliner, blended eyeshadow, loads of mascara to add volume to her lashes, filled-in brows and contoured cheekbones enhanced the diva's features. And her slick-back low bun ensured that her makeup stood out.

What are your thoughts on this bold look of Deepika Padukone's? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

