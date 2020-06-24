Deepika Padukone CANNOT do without pearls: The actress shows us how to sport the precious gem with any outfit

Be it for outings, red carpets and even her wedding, Deepika can't seem to get enough of the precious gem. Check out all the ways in which she styled it and stayed it!

Pearls have been a part of the fashion world for generations together. They have always given off a regal, classy touch to every outfit, be it a simple black dress or an ethnic suit. They are passed down through generations - from grandmothers to grandchildren and are spotted everywhere from runways to the streets! A celebrity who is an ardent fan of the precious gem is none other than .

The actress who has made a mark in the fashion industry with her glamorous looks that are on point for every event. Whether it is the airport or the red carpet, Padukone knows how to make a statement.

A gem that has been consistent in Padukone's wardrobe for a while, is the pearl. Check out all the ways in which she has sported it to make for a classy look!

Padukone's two favourite accessories are earrings and neckpieces so it is safe to assume that that's where she sports pearls the most. A look that we love, is this pink Sabyasachi saree that she accessorised with a long three-layer pearl set and made for a set that we would have seen on our grandmothers, back in the day!

Keeping it simple and classy, next up DP opted for a simple set of pearl earrings that looked sophisticated and made a style statement, due to their sheer size!

A simple look that Deepika Padukone sported at the Cannes Film Festival, was stacking up her neckpieces to make a statement. And while there were some note-worthy pendants, we don't believe the look would've been complete without a single pearl. And she didn't let us down!

Nothing speaks retro-like pearls and polka dots. Deepika Padukone opted for both during the promotions of Chhapaak with tiny but statement pearl earrings to accessorise her off-shoulder polka-dot dress.

While she does love minimalism, Padukone doesn't hesitate from opting for risqué looks that give an edge to outfits. Case in point, this stacked-up pearl neckpiece to prove that there is no such thing as too many pearls!

Big hoops are a mood in themselves. To prove her love and loyalty towards the precious gem, DP even opted for hoop earring with pearls in them for a contemporary new look.

For her Mehendi ceremony, DP wore huge chaandbaalis - her favourite kind of earrings that were adorned with pearls! The look was loved and recreated by many after this.

She just can't get enough of pearls and has two similar neckpieces to prove it! Stacked up pearls are not too many pearls for Ms Padukone!

Looking like a total desi girl, the Piku actress opted for yet another layered pearl neckpiece over her halter-neck blouse. They shone bright and made for a stark contrast against her Burgundy blouse.

She loves the gem so much that Deepika needed to make it part of her wedding to beau as well! Along with her emerald statement neckpiece, Deepika Padukone looked regal in a three-layered long string of pearl neckpiece that she accessorised her golden silk saree with.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's favourite gem? Which is your favourite?

Credits :Instagram

