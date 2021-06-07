Deepika Padukone can't get enough of denim jackets & showed how to style EVERY kind of denim jacket seamlessly

The reigning queen of Bollywood is a huge fan of street style and loves to carry her denim jacket with her everywhere she goes. Here are some looks we absolutely love.

An ardent fan of everything stylish, has been setting trends for a while, now. The actor has made her mark not just in the Indian film industry but is today a world-renowned star. While she has an excellent sense of style and fashion and has even shown us how to repeat her outfits multiple times, if there's one thing the diva can't get enough of, it is denim. Be it her jeans (yes, she has a lot of those), jumpsuits or jackets, she's killed it with all her looks.

Jackets are one that never seems to go out of style, and DP just can't seem to get enough of them!

In true girl-next-door style, at the airport, Deepika kept it simple in a classic white oversized tee styled over black pants. Bedazzled black boots and a distressed denim jacket added character to this look.

Cropped jackets are always a good idea. While Ms Padukone hasn't sported them a lot, she couldn't resist a denim jacket that was cropped. Paired over a black tee and high-waisted navy blue jeans, this jacket is also summer-appropriate since it didn't come with full sleeves!

Hopping on the biker shorts bandwagon, DP also gave us a sporty look while heading out of the airport. She wore a pair of black biker shorts under an oversized white shirt. To keep warm while travelling, the Padmaavat actress also threw on an oversized denim jacket and finished off the look with crisp white sneakers.

Acid wash denim is not as easy to pull off. Deepika made a strong case for an acid wash denim jacket in this oversized number with puffy sleeves that she wore over an oversized white shirt, stockings and boots, elevating her street style look.

Warm winter coats are always a good idea to look chic and bundle up in. The Piku actress knows this all too well. She picked out a long denim coat to wear over her patent leather pants and black tee and boots while heading out to the Cannes Film Festival!

Deepika has time and again proved that she is more chic than boho. We were surprised that she picked out this sleeveless denim jacket to wear over her colourful tank top and satin pants while exiting the airport. Colourful slides and a duffel bag completed her look.

Not just solo, Deepika Padukone has also ensured that beau is also on board with her denim jacket idea. The two have sported casual denim jackets multiple times while heading in and out of the city. Case in point, this airport look that DeepVeer twinned in with white. shirts, black pants and blue denim jackets!

