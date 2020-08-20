Deepika Padukone can't get enough of Sabyasachi: 10 Times she rocked his creations from weddings to airports

If there is one designer Deepika Padukone loves, it is Sabyasachi. The two share a strong bond and she spares no excuse to go all out in his creations. Take a look at the 10 times she left us stunned!

is always on top of her fashion A-game. Be it the airport, for errands or even at weddings, she knows how to ensure all eyes are on her at all times. Deepika has proved that not just acting, but aceing the styling game comes to her easily. The former model knows the best and most interesting poses to show off every designer's creation well.

While she does love her comfortable athleisure, one thing she cannot get enough of is desi outfits. Long, floor-sweeping anarkalis, salwar suits and her forever favourite - sarees, are DP's go-to outfits for any event no matter how formal or casual. And when it comes to her ethnic looks, one designer she always falls back and relies on, is her favourite, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

We think the love affair between DP and Sabya's creations began a couple of years ago when the actress sported straight suits and sharara's by him. This black cut-sleeve number with minimal embroidery flattered her figure and made for a bold desi look.

Long, flowing anarkalis by the designer in floral prints and thick, embellished borders were also her go-to for the longest time.

Deepika loved creations by the designer that she even wore a lehenga by him for one of her wedding parties. With flowers in her hair and dark eye makeup, she channelled her inner Freida Kahlo with a bold yet striking look.

After her wedding, both she and beau opted for pastel outfits by the designer and twinned at almost every event they attended!

After twinning in pink, the two opted for shades of white. Deepika looked regal in a cream coloured anarkali while Singh looked dapper in a suit with a floral bandi jacket by the ace designer.

For their first anniversary, it wasn't a surprise that both Ranveer and Deepika picked Sabyasachi outfits yet again. Glamming it up, DP even wore a choker statement necklace with her maroon suit by the designer, for her visit to the golden temple.

DP even wore a glamorous gold and black Sabyasachi lehenga to and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in Mumbai, twinning with beau Ranveer Singh yet again!

For the promotions of her latest film, Chhapaak that hit screens in January, Deepika draped a colourful hand-painted saree with a sequin border by the designer. She accessorised this with bold, statement earrings and multiple stacked up bracelets.

DP's stylist Shaleena Nathani revealed that one colour the actress stays away from is yellow. But she made an exception for her favourite designer! In a solid coloured yellow sequin suit, Deepika Padukone looked regal. Statement blue sapphire and diamond earrings completed her look.

For the reigning Queen of Bollywood, glamming up comes easy, especially when she has her favourite designer backing her up. For the premiere of her film, DP went all out in a glamourous midnight blue sequin cocktail saree by the designer. A wet hairdo, smokey eyes and bold bracelets completed her dramatic look, ensuring all eyes were on her!

Which of Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: The most GLAMOROUS golden gowns of all time

Credits :instagam

Share your comment ×