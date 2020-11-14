Deepika Padukone can't get enough of Shararas: 3 Times they were her go to desi look 

The diva, who is known for her love for ethnic looks, has time and again fallen back on the trusted sharara set to look fabulous. Take a look at the 3 times she sported Shararas, giving us fashion goals!

When it comes to ethnic looks, nobody sports them better than Deepika! The actress has time and again managed to pull off everything from sarees to suits to anarkalis and fusion wear. One outfit that we realised she can't go wrong with and falls back on, is the trusted sharara.

The silhouette accentuates her lean frame well and enables Padukone to flaunt her curves while still keeping it traditional. Take a look at the 3 times Deepika's shararas won us over.

For a promotional event of Bajirao Mastani, the actress picked out an ivory sharara by Sabyasachi. This outfit featured a kurta with white embroidery on it and an embroidered hem. Paired with a glittery pair of sharara pants and a creamy white dupatta with a golden hem, she looked grand in it. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun while red lips, eyeliner and loads of blush accentuated her look.

For her next look, the Chhapaak actress picked out a sharara set in an emerald green shade. This one was also by designer Sabyasachi and featured heavy gold embroidery on the neck and gold sequins all over the kurta. She paired this with green pants that also bore a golden hem. Complete with a dupatta, gold earrings and her hair pulled back, this is a look we have been trying to recreate.

Deepika's most recent look won us over yet again. The diva picked out an ivory sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani for a Diwali puja. This one featured a shorter blouse that ended at her hips and showed off her curves and long legs. Paired with simple studs, a messy bun and neutral lips, this is a look we're going to be fawning over for a long time!

Which of the three looks of is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone looks REGAL in a sharara by Ritika Mirchandani for Siddhant Chaturvedi's party: Yay or Nay?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×