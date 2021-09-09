Deepika Padukone is clearly a vision to behold in these Anamika Khanna ensembles

has become unstoppable after delivering some back-to-back hits. And there is no iota of doubt when I say she has made a name for herself over the years not just in the country but overseas as well. She has several projects lined up on her sleeve besides signing her second Hollywood film which she will also be producing. Amidst her busy work schedule, she never fails to give her fans some noteworthy style inspirations. Because she has mastered it all.

The ‘Mastani of Bollywood’ has evolved in numerous ways over the past decade, the chief of them being her fashion statements. Even though we know her deep down love for Sabyasachi, she often collaborates with other designers. One such name is the versatile Anamika Khanna who blends Indian tailoring with western wear. Let's take a look at when Deepika chose Anamika as her go-to designer.

Deepika stepped out in a bright yellow saree for an event. The saree bore a broad red scallop border while teaming it with a multi-coloured floral blouse with a plunging back. She chose dewy makeup, smokey eyes, nude lips and tied her hair in a low bun.

For the Times 100 event in NYC, the Padmavaat star wore an ivory custom made ensemble by the veteran designer. She looks like an angel in white. The full-sleeved blouse bore a sweetheart neckline which had ruffled details around the collar. The embellished skirt and the embroidered long train added drama to the look. Emerald earrings, wine hued lips and a centre-parted sleek ponytail completed the look.

Deepika again made jaws drop in this red number. She looked every bit regal and looked like a true queen. The gold embroidery stood out and she teamed the embroidered belt holding the pallu in place to give it a clean look. The long jacket blouse also had cream ruched sleeves. She isn't afraid to take risks which is a clear example of her choice. With jhumkas and middle-parted hair, she looked splendid.

The 35-year old actress again made us fall in love with floral when she stepped out in this floral outfit. She donned a floral body-hugging vest that she paired with long flared pants that touched the floor. She styled with a long flowy jacket that had the same floral pattern that bore puffy bishop sleeves. With emerald earrings, blushed cheeks and pink lips she looked as if she was having fun.

DP wore this ivory saree for a book launch that bore gold embroidery all over it. She rocks this six-yard with grace and elegance. She looked a true beauty in this drape which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. A pearl-encrusted choker and floral studs made her look sophisticated.

Another unconventional look was her embellished and embroidered full-sleeved jacket. She wore a blue bralette and a matching skirt underneath it. The long jacket was surely eye-catching. She accessorised with a multi-tiered necklace and kept her makeup neutral with heavily kohled eyes and a clean mid-parted ponytail.

Which Anamika Khanna creation Deepika pulled off smoothly? Let us know.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Jahnvi Kapoor is the epitome of charm in these Manish Malhotra creations