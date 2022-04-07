Deepika Padukone contrasts the night sky in an all-white sporty look at the airport; Yay or Nay?

by P R Gayathri   |  Updated on Apr 07, 2022 11:45 AM IST  |  47.2K
Deepika Padukone is known for turning the airport into her personal runway with her A-class style game. From trench coats to chunky sneakers, her airport styles are a crash course on trends of each season. She seems to have been obsessed with donning monochromatic looks at the airport. She has created a handful of iconic moments in her all red latex pants and sweater outfit or the indelible lavender athleisure tracksuit and even her green coordinated set with plaid jacket get a new trend direction. Today morning, even before the sun rose, Deepika shined like the brightest star in her all-white outfit at the airport.

The Pathan actress teamed her white joggers with a white full-sleeve jacket that bore a high neck and zipper front. It also features zipper side pockets. She rolled up her sleeves and looked classy in her all-white avatar standing out from the crowd making a statement in the neutral hue. Her athleisure style was styled up with chunky white sneakers and OTT square-framed goggles. While her large sunglasses covered half of her face, peachy lips and groomed brows did catch our eyes. She tied her back into a neat bun and carried a Louis Vuitton bag to complete her top-notch style.

 

Stylist Shaleena Nathani has made sure Deepika is always in her sartorial bests. Even her off-duty styles are chic, trendy and stunning! What do you think of her all-white sporty chic look for the airport; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

 

 

 

