Deepika Padukone as a cool jet-setter in casual outfits goes on monotone mode twice and nice; Yay or Nay?

Are we the only ones to spot monotone looks everywhere? Probably the safest and the chicest sartorial place to be. Your celebrities are loving it and so are we eternally-obsessed fashion fanatics. Sticking to a single tone saves you from the conundrum of putting out messy and complicated looks. Save yourself from the hassle as we bring two references to focus on. Need we give you an introduction to Deepika Padukone's airport style?

Time to meet the cool style standard she set yesterday. Twice the natty and nice in casual outfits, the Gehraiyaan actress was seen all set to jet-set and we're influenced on different levels. First up, she served a tangerine moment all classy in a crisp shirt with sleeves rolled up and hem tucked in on one side. Combined with straight-fit denim pants, her look was punctuated with white sneakers which matched the tone of her shirt's buttons, oversized black sunnies, and Louis Vuitton tote and travel bags.

Little did we know there was another look well on our way. If everybody is talking about black, they're right, it's a timeless treat to the eyes. Go for it as the Piku actress with Levi's sleeveless tank top which featured the brand's logo printed in white. Deepika styled her travel look with all things black in a long knitted sweater and mom-fit jeans. She also put in Chelsea boots and a shoulder bag. Ponytails were her go-to both the times and she put on minimal makeup with a nude pink pout the first time while the next had her eyes gorgeously defined with kohl.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

