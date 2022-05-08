Deepika Padukone is a cool summer girl in Levi's X Deepika Padukone ivory jumpsuit; Yay or Nay?

What's better than one jumpsuit? A white one that looks the coolest. Summer is in as it's a no-brainer so why should go back in the way of this one-piece feel anew? With the heat comes a call for anything that doesn't make you feel like you're cooped up in the oven. Thank goodness that a jumpsuit does the magic of looking fashionable and edgy, and also doesn't put intense emphasis on add-ons like jewelleries or any such bulky accessories in the limelight. From the airport, brunch to dinner, we got our eyes on this and soon our closet will be too!

Who would say no to this classy pick? Hands down, this one is a total slay dream goal! Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night as she returned from her home, Bengaluru. What makes this ivory ensemble even more perfect is that it's approved by the queen of all things fashion. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Gehraiyaan actress is back with a pick from Levi's x Deepika Padukone collaboration as she rocked a monochrome number.

Curated with a blend of cotton and tencel, this full-length cargo jumpsuit had a notched lapel, double pockets, an elastic waistband, and full sleeves which she rolled up. Her trousers had much the baggy fit that had a dash of a playful vibe on. The 36-year-old accessorised her travel look with Louis Vuitton's multi-pochette bag with a khaki-hued strap, white sneakers, and tinted sunnies. The starlet's hair was tied into a low ponytail and her glam was rounded off with a pink glossy pout.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

