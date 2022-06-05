Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani to Kriti Sanon: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

There's something endlessly pleasing about celebrities' fashion. Is there ever a time we refuse to take a page from their style books? Be it at any time of the day or night, from the looks of their style it's safe to say fashion stays a priority. Some are pro outfit repeaters, some bring the old and make it look new again with a dash of secret flair and some show you how to stay in tune with every trend. What's the rule of the thumb though? Pull off everything like you were born to ace it. This week we saw everything under the summer sun, from spiffy power dressing, and striking causal style, to glamourous desi outfits and more. Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Disha Patani, here's what your favourite girls were up to.

Nora Fatehi

Always on fashion duty, the Airport is indeed a runway for her and please tell us it's a given. Clad in a Dolce & Gabbana tea-length pleated dress with rose prints, the Garmi dancer styled her travel look with black accessories such as Dior quilted handbag, pointed-toe pumps, sunnies, and a broad leather belt.

Tara Sutaria

The Heropanti 2 actress sees fashion as white, all through the week. And, it turns out to be the chicest every single time. For an event, she rocked a pantsuit look which included a blazer-style jacket, a crop top, and bootcut trousers. Fabulous from head-to-toe, her pointed-toe embellished pumps, rings, and a chain sat like a charm.

Shraddha Kapoor

Paint your days bright like an orange. The Stree actress wore a Victorian-style top and paired it with blue jeans. Those slits are all the cool just as her mini gold hoop earrings and heeled stilettos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Our mornings start with the Laal Singh Chaddha starlet's fashion moments and we would never complain. So spiffy, the mother-of-two rocked a sleeveless ribbed tank top and styled it with ripped blue denim pants. Sunglasses and slip-on footwear, now that's chic!

Ananya Panday

Winter feels and thrills on point! Since it's World Environment Day, let's talk about sustainable fashion. The Gehraiyaan star opted for a House of Sunny's varsity-style bomber jacket which she wore over a white cropped tee and blue denim shorts with frayed hems. Those sneakers look perfectly playful!

Deepika Padukone

A confirmed trend: Pantsuits are in! Take it from the pro, the 83 actresses styled her Gauge81 monotone green pantsuit over a white tee. Her airport style also consisted of sneakers, a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, and sunnies.

Kriti Sanon

All those colours out there, but ain't no hue as bright and beautiful as black. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Bachchhan Paandey dolled up in Seema Gujral's lehenga set adorned with crystal beaded embellishments. Her desi look was accessorised with rings and a lariat necklace.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Some called this look fab and some fail. This Rohit Bal long jacket with full sleeves as seen on the Devdas actress was put over a black maxi dress. No brownie points for pointing out our favourite print, the pretty floral.

Malaika Arora

She's a total style package! There's always something to bookmark and add to our wishlists. This week's hot drops included a show of brown outfits, we loved the Seven Wonders co-ordinated tropical printed skirt set and a one-shoulder monotone ruched dress. Both looks were styled with pointed-toe pumps.

Disha Patani

She got that style power like none! As a sporty-cool traveller, she kept it fuss-free with a super slay seen via a cropped tee and cargo pants, both in green. The Malang actress rounded out her airport style with sunnies and sneakers.

Madhuri Dixit

How many weddings are too many? The same applies to your saree hoarding spree. Choose the ever-in bandhani printed saree and wrap it so alluringly as the Kalank starlet made a case for a lovely desi look in an Anita Dongre creation. Ami Patel put this look together with chaandbali earrings, kadas, and a ring.

