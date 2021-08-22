Deepika Padukone does brunch dressing right in Balenciaga & Chanel with Ranveer Singh in denim: Yay or Nay?

Bollywood's most stylish couple, and stepped out looking their stylish best for a Sunday brunch session with their family. The duo is celebrating Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani's birthday. For the occasion, DP was dressed in red and black while Singh kept it casual in denim.

Stepping out and striking adorable poses for the paparazzi, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave us couple goals yet again! The highest-paid actress in Bollywood was styled by Shaleena Nathani for the occasion and picked red and black to glam up in. A bright red blouse with a dramatic high neck and exaggerated sleeves from Chanel, paired with latex skin tight Balenciaga pants that showed off her slender legs made for a bold look. The 35-year-old actress further accessorised this with a pair of 6-inch black heels to match her pants and chain-link gold earrings.

Looking like an absolute diva, Deepika who is a fan of highlighting her doe eyes did so with lots of shimmery eyeliner, black eyeliner and loads of mascara. Her glam included filled-in brows, glossy lips lots of highlighter that sculpted her face well and perfectly manicured nails.

Ranveer Singh, the king of quirky looks in India, kept his look simple this time around. He opted for a simple white tee that he neatly tucked into distressed black jeans that were held up with a belt that came with a silver buckle. A denim jacket and black ankle-length boots completed this look. Accessorising is key for Singh and he didn't fail to add some oomph to this look with triangle sunglasses, a slinky necklace and a top hat.

We love both, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's brunch looks from today. What are your thoughts on their outfits? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

