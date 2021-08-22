Deepika Padukone does brunch dressing right in Balenciaga & Chanel with Ranveer Singh in denim: Yay or Nay?

10 hours ago  |  26K
   
Deepika Padukone does brunch dressing right in Balenciaga & Chanel with Ranveer Singh in denim: Yay or Nay?
Advertisement

Bollywood's most stylish couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stepped out looking their stylish best for a Sunday brunch session with their family. The duo is celebrating Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani's birthday. For the occasion, DP was dressed in red and black while Singh kept it casual in denim.

Stepping out and striking adorable poses for the paparazzi, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave us couple goals yet again! The highest-paid actress in Bollywood was styled by Shaleena Nathani for the occasion and picked red and black to glam up in. A bright red blouse with a dramatic high neck and exaggerated sleeves from Chanel, paired with latex skin tight Balenciaga pants that showed off her slender legs made for a bold look. The 35-year-old actress further accessorised this with a pair of 6-inch black heels to match her pants and chain-link gold earrings.

Looking like an absolute diva, Deepika who is a fan of highlighting her doe eyes did so with lots of shimmery eyeliner, black eyeliner and loads of mascara. Her glam included filled-in brows, glossy lips lots of highlighter that sculpted her face well and perfectly manicured nails.

Ranveer Singh, the king of quirky looks in India, kept his look simple this time around. He opted for a simple white tee that he neatly tucked into distressed black jeans that were held up with a belt that came with a silver buckle. A denim jacket and black ankle-length boots completed this look. Accessorising is key for Singh and he didn't fail to add some oomph to this look with triangle sunglasses, a slinky necklace and a top hat.

We love both, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's brunch looks from today. What are your thoughts on their outfits? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?

Advertisement

Credits: viral bhayani shaleena nathani instagram


Comments
Anonymous : beautiful couple deepveer. enjoy that you are and have a wonderful family. congratulations!
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : A wonderful destiny when DEEPVEER became a family. A greater pleasure to see them happy with their parents next to them. Beautiful!
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Yes for whole family Deepveer.Amazing !
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : beautiful family atmosphere.deepveer with the whole family.ranveer with deepika a successful marriage.a great YES
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : damn they look so good.deepveer
REPLY 5 7 hours ago
Anonymous : when you know what you want from life you have deepveer and their wonderful family.
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPVEER is My heart! BIG YES!
REPLY 4 7 hours ago
Anonymous : All I want in this life.DEEPVEER !
REPLY 4 7 hours ago
Anonymous : The conductor of the DEEPVEER orchestra with his entire beautiful family, DEEPIKA!
REPLY 4 7 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPVEER,One big happy family!
REPLY 4 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful all DEEPVEER family! A big YES for PADUKONE&BHAVNANI!
REPLY 4 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Ranveer, you're a kidnapping king. You kidnapped the beautiful Deepika and now she is the queen of your heart. Your whole family enjoys you and we fans are extremely happy. GOD BLESS!
REPLY 4 7 hours ago
Anonymous : What a beautiful queen you have Ranveer, what a special family (Bhavnani & Padukone) you have with you.
REPLY 4 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Fake marriage
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Ranveer is so gay.
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : a real stallion
REPLY 4 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Happy family PADUKONE & BHAVNANI! Queen Deepu and her husband are our wealth, of all fans. We love Deepveer!
REPLY 4 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika, your whole family adapts to you. It is clear that you are much loved and desired by the Padukone and Bhavnani family. You and your husband create magic in every moment. Very good deepveer!
REPLY 4 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Hbd for deepveer family! Have a nice day!
REPLY 4 8 hours ago
Anonymous : We, the fans are lined up after Queen Deepveer and we congratulate with great pleasure the whole Padukone & Bhavnani family! A big YES to the whole DEEPVEER family!
REPLY 4 8 hours ago
Anonymous : These guys are so in their own he heads.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : We love both families Bhavnani and PADUKONE very much! WONDERFUL DEEPVEER !
REPLY 4 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Yes the best Padukone with Bhavnani family! Wonderful !
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : I LIKE Padukone and BHAVNANI FAMILY! HBD FOR ALL FAMILY DEEPVEER !
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Amazing FAMILY Deepika with Ranveer ,FOREVER! ALL FAMILY BHAVNANI & PADUKONE IS WONDERFU!L thank you,
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPVEER,This couple has clearly in their genes, family and love.
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Gorgeous all family deepveer.
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Delight, love, joy has the face of this happy couple. DEEPVEER FAMILY FOREVER!
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : bas camera ke samne drama
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : ple
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : I love Deepveer since 2012 and every day I like it even more. This pair Deepika and Ranveer have resolutely done everything they established with their parents together just like at their fat, royal wedding which is in our memory with pleasure for always. The whole Padukone and Bhavnani family deserve all our congratulations! HBD ALL DEEPVEER!
REPLY 4 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Eww she looks so bad and he looks ughh
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH.ALL DEEPVEER FAMILY IS THE BEST !
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Eww she looks so bad and he looks ughh
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Nay
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : I like this all large family . DEEPVEER
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : BEAUTIFUL FAMILY
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPVEER FOREVER!
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : passion couple great love, great family, great chemistry, total love.
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : the golden pair of love DP & RS.
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : wonderful couple, deepika and ranveer.
REPLY 4 9 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All