Deepika Padukone does casual right in two effortless outfits; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone is surely the queen of casual outfits and we have proof! Check it out

has been on a roll recently as she makes the most of her casual wardrobe. While she loves her OTT outfits and going all out with jewellery and makeup, she manages to stay relatable when it comes to her casual attire. In the last few days, we're spotting Deepika Padukone in some of the most stunning yet laid-back casual outfits and we're honestly a fan!

While baggy mom jeans and flared denim have been her go-to she proved to be just like us as yesterday, she dressed down in a pair of denim shorts. The ribbed shorts are honestly a go-to for more millennials when it comes to keeping it casual and Deepika surely does justice by it. The actress styled it with an oversized white tank top that perfectly fit her tall frame. She then added a sporty touch to the look as she styled it with a pair of high top sneakers by Nike. The actress then let her hair down as she covered most of her face with a mask.

While the actress is often in and out of a boat as she travels to work, she surely knows her way around casuals like a true diva. Today, she stepped out in all-black athleisure by Nike and boy did she look stunning. For the day, she chose a pair of leggings and styled it with a graphic sports bra. She wore her zip-up jacket around her waist while a pair of white kicks completed her look. She covered her face with a matching black mask while pulling her hair back in a low bun.

What are your thoughts about her casual looks?

Credits :viral bhayani

