Deepika Padukone does monochrome dressing right in an animal printed Alex Perry maxi dress: Yay or Nay?

After a phenomenal number of reviews about her performance in Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone is still promoting the film with all she has. The film which she and the rest of her co-stars, Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa call a labour of love, has received a hugely positive response from fans and critics alike. Today, the actress put forth yet another bold look to step out and promote her film.

In an outfit put together by her stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone looked edgy. She struck a pose in a monochrome animal printed Alex Perry maxi dress which featured structured shoulder pads and a deep, plunging sweetheart neckline. The fit-and-flare silhouette dress featured pleats from waist-down and ended at her ankles. She styled this with a pair of black leather stiletto boots to stick to the primary colours of her outfit.

To accessorise, the actress picked out a pair of gold earrings and gold stacked up rings. Her hair was pulled back into a messy low ponytail while DP's makeup involved filled-in brows, well-contoured cheekbones, rosy cheeks, lots of highlighter and glossy pink lips.

Blushed out eyeshadow and defined eyes with loads of mascara completed the diva's look for the evening.

For the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Deepika has been sporting the edgiest looks featuring sleek cut-outs, structured fits and the most glamorous makeup.

