Deepika Padukone does monotone dressing right as she pairs her athleisure outfit with heels: Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone has proved her fashion finesse time and again and has emerged as the style icon of this generation. The diva pulls off everything from risque dresses, leather, athleisure and couture wear with equal comfort and grace, making it seem almost effortless to do so. When it comes to her most basic outfits as well, be it street style or airport looks, the actress has taken the game a notch higher.

At the airport on Friday, the actress who is riding high on the success of her most recent film Gehraiyaan, made a strong case for monotone dressing yet again. In an outfit put together by her stylist Shaleena Nathani, the 36-year-old rocked a hoodie top from Adidas. The diva paired this with basic matching cobalt blue leggings. With no accessories, the diva completed this athleisure outfit with a pair of pristine white stiletto pumps to colour block her outfit.

Her hair and makeup were kept simple for her travels. With her hair pulled back into a sleek low ponytail, a face of minimal makeup with a dash of highlighter, filled-in brows and pink lips.

If there's one thing that DP has shown us with her airport looks so far, its that you can never go wrong with monotone dressing. From electric colours to neutrals, she's sported them all in different shades and silhouettes so far. What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's monotone airport look? Would you sport something similar? Comment below and let us know.

