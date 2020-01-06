Deepika Padukone does winter fashion right in a bright oversized Zara sweater with a Rokh shirt; Yay or Nay?

The actress gave us one hell of an airport look as she headed out of the city to celebrate her birthday with beau Ranveer Singh. Check it out!

The year kicked off well for . Her film Chhapaak is all set to release soon and the trailer of the film has been receiving rave reviews. The actress also celebrated her birthday yesterday in Lucknow, with acid attack victims. She headed out of the city with beau to kickstart her birthday celebrations.

At the airport, the actress was all decked up, giving us one hell of an airport look.

Known for her incredible fashion sense, Padukone picked out the ultimate winter outfit as she headed out of the city. Keeping it casual, she picked a vertical stripe blue and white shirt by Rokh which bore bows at the neck and wrists. Padukone paired this with navy blue vertical striped pants that were cropped well above her ankles. To brace herself for the cool weather, she topped it off with a splash of colour with the help of a bright orange oversized sweater from Zara.

A true fan of accessorising, Deepika picked out powder blue suede pumps and finished it off with a tan bag and black-rimmed sunnies that covered off her face.

To top it all off, her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail to make for a clean and simple off-duty look.

We thought Deepika's airport look was certainly one of a kind! It was a look that only the diva could pull off. We love how she contrasted the different shades of blue with the bright blast of orange. The additional bows at her neck and wrists below the oversized sweater too made for a fun additional element.

What are your thoughts on Padukone's airport look? Comment below and let us know.

