Deepika Padukone dons a bandhani printed kurta suit, shows there's nothing like roots in a desi look

Desi girl alert! No matter where we go, our roots stay knitted close to our hearts. Isn't it? We live in a world that sees changes and growth at a rampant pace, western influences on us can be vast and massive but nothing like it when you carry a piece of your home everywhere. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in the US living both the concert and family time. She was also invited to give attendance as a chief guest at the Konkani Sammelan held in San Jose and organised by the Konkani-speaking community of NRI Indians, the actress headed to the same with her family.

In her speech, the Gehraiyaan actress mentioned the languages known to her and also the beauty of one's culture. She won hearts not just with her soothing and cheer-inducing words but also with her traditional attire which the Bollywood actor and her husband, Ranveer Singh too rocked. Deepika was seen in a fuchsia pink kurta suit which entailed a three-quarter sleeve kurta with a hem that cropped a little lower to her knees. It had royalty printed on it thanks to the beauty of bandhani which was also graced with a gold embroidered design that started from the close-round neck and extended up to the bodice.

This was clubbed with a sheer organza dupatta designed strikingly with gold circular patterns and it looked lovely with stars and broad borders as well. To pair these, beige satin palazzo pants with lace embroidered scalloped hem were picked out, and to top it off amazingly, the 36-year-old rocked pointed-toe gold pumps. Her accessory pick was as gold as it could get with chaandbali earrings Deepika's million-dollar smile beats it all but her matte makeup and knotted bun too was perfectly put.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

