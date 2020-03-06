Deepika Padukone dressed up for a cosy flight in an all black athleisure attire & we’re loving it; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone makes a comfy statement at the airport and we are wondering when can we steal it? Check it out

From playing Mastani in Bajirao Mastani to Naina in Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani, has stolen quite a lot hearts of many across the country. From her amazing movie choices to stunning ensembles, she has been one of the most admired actresses of all time, don’t you agree to that?

The Mastani of Bollywood is also quite the fashionista and there’s absolutely no denying that! In the past years, the actress has served some major jaw-dropping looks which have managed to set the bar too damn high for other divas to follow. From exquisite sarees to extravagant red carpet ensembles, the diva has slayed it all. Not just that, it is also her impeccable styled airport looks that have stolen our hearts.

Today, the diva definitely lived up to that expectation as she strutted out of the airport in another stunningly styled look. To keep her travel look cosy and extra comfortable, Ms Padukone chose a solid coloured black turtle neck with a matching tracksuit that consisted of a hoodie and track pants. You’d think that the look ends there, but what stole the show was the textured black cape jacket that was layered on top.

Now, Ms Padukone decided to add a trendy touch by styling it with a pair of sneakers. Roughly pulled back ponytail, black sunnies and neutral makeup, made for a stunning airport look.

While her airport look definitely stole our hearts, we’re wondering how did she survive the Mumbai heat in these multiple layers. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

