Deepika Padukone is a fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's style: 5 Times she imitated the actress' outfits 

Seems like the Bachchan bahu has a fangirl in Deepika Padukone! Take a look at all the times the latter imitated her outfits.

Bollywood celebrities have time and again made headlines for their outfits and fashion choices. They make it a point to look sharp in every outfit, no matter what the occasion. and are two of the top actresses today who seem to have cracked the code of looking exceptional. While the Bachchan bahu who has been in the media eye for longer has been applauded time and again for her style both on the red carpet and off it.

Seems like DP has taken lessons from the diva on how to ace the look, for she has sported similar outfits to that of Ash on multiple occasions. Take a look!

The first time DP seemed to take inspiration from Aishwarya, was when both sported gold and black outfits by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While Ash sported a straight cut full sleeve kurta Deepika sported a similar silhouette and pattern with a high neck.

Next up, both the divas dazzled in sequin numbers for award shows. While Aishwarya Rai picked out a sequin gold saree that she wore over a black blouse, Deepika Padukone opted for a dazzling red version. Both had their hair up in chic, sleek buns and a fresh glowy look.

Seems like both the divas have a fascination for des outfits and a mutual love for sarees. Both, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a similar white saree with loads of embroidery and beadwork on it. Both the actresses even styled their hair into centre-parted sleek buns to complete the look.

Yet another saree that found its way into both the actress' closets, was a red Sabyasachi number. With goldwork and a thick royal border, both Deepika and Aishwarya looked regal as they styled the outfit with heavy jewellery and their hair styled with a centre-part and a sleek bun.

Not just traditional, when it comes to modern looks, both the divas have a similar sense of style as well! Ash opted for a black pantsuit and a crisp white shirt to contrast the all-black look.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, went with a similar colour palette with high-waisted pants over a white simple tank top and a black blazer over it.

Which actress' style do you prefer - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Deepika Padukone? Comment below and let us know.

