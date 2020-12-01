Deepika Padukone is a fan of THIS easy fashion hack and it’s time you give it a try

Looking for an easy way to amp up your outfit? Deepika Padukone has you covered. Check it out

Fashion hacks are always easy and effective ways to amp up your outfits. Hacks save time and make you look good without taking too much effort. It's just not us who are always on the lookout for hacks but even celebrities swear by them to look their effortless best. The same goes for the Mastani of Bollywood, who always manages to look her best with easy fashion hacks by her side.

Knotted tees have been all the rage lately and while it's not possible to revamp your whole wardrobe every few months, Deepika uses an easy hack to turn her usual tank tops into knotted wonders. This hack elevates your simple look and takes it a notch higher. Not just that, it also adds a bit of definition to your body by cinching the tee in all the right areas.

Deepika often resorts to this hacks while dressing down. Casuals seem to be her favourite while stepping out in the city and she recently used the knotted tee and styled it with a pair of black sweat pants. It not only cinched her waist but that little detail did make the outfit look more put together and trendy.

Another great way to use a knotted tee is by pairing it up with statement pants. It helps in keeping all the attention on the pants without overpowering the look. Not just that, it also adds a trendy vibe to the whole outfit.

Lastly, the actress took her love for a knotted tee to a different level as she wore it to Cannes. Ms Padukone made quite the bang as she styled it with a pair of blue skinny denim and sky high-heels. What worked magic was the way she added a vintage touch to the look with her accessories. Our case in point, you can even elevate a simple white tee and a blue jeans combo with a little knot by your side.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Deepika Padukone: Who styled the red pantsuit the best?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×