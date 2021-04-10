Deepika Padukone is a fan of tone on tone dressing and proves NO ONE can do it better than her

Monochromatic looks have always been Deepika Padukone’s way to steal the spotlight and her recent looks have surely been a winner. Check it out

Style is something that is very personal. Even when celebs have their stylist throwing clothes at them, one couldn’t possibly look good if they don’t know how to pull it off. Case in point, we have who does manage to ace everything that comes her way with grace and that extra bit of oomph and her recent conquest of rocking tone on tone dressing is proof! The Mastani of Bollywood has always been a fan of monochromatic outfits but her recent looks have been taking things to a whole new level.

We’re going to start with neutrals that are ruling most fashion wardrobes right now and DP surely knows how to look good in them. Layering with the right tones is what she’s taught us with her neutral looks and these tones of brown and beige work perfect with each other. The key is to balance the tones right and she seems to know it right. We love the fact that she kept her co-ord set lighter and kept increasing the intensity of colours with her trench coat, bag and boots. Take cues girls!

Talking about taking cues, this neutral look is no different. With beige leggings and a matching oversized shirt, Deepika layered it with a darker trench coat and a matching Bottega Veneta bag. She made sure to keep the layers in the outfit from the same family of colour right down to her mask and we love the effortless look she pulled off!

Greens aren’t easy to pull off and the history of fashion has been a testament of that. However, count of Deepika to make even the most difficult outfits look easy. She picked out a sage green knitted crop top and styled it with a darker hue of forest green. While the colour is risque, she made sure to bind the monochromatic elements while also playing with textures which wins bonus points! She then completed the look with Nike Air Jordans that bore hints of green making the outfit a complete winner!

You’d think she couldn’t top the last look but Ms Padukone knows her wardrobe well and she pulled off another tone on tone to look like a pro and this time her colour to kill was blue! She picked out a blue bodycon and styled it with an electric blue jacket and matching bright blue heels. I mean, if you’re looking for a fashionable treat, this look will do the drill!

What are your thoughts about it?

