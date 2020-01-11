Deepika Padukone in Fyodor Golan and Zara for the promotions of Chhapaak: Yay or Nay?

The actress picked out two tone-on-tone looks to promote her film Chhapaak. Check them out.

is on a roll! The actress's first production feature film Chhapaak in which she also plays the lead, is out on the big screen. Understandably, the actress is on cloud 9 for the praise she has been receiving for her performance as an acid attack survivor. The actress also gave us multiple looks while she promoted the film and seems like she is not done yet!

Yesterday, the actress appeared on Bigg Boss and in a neutral tone outfit. Staying away from bling, Padukone picked out a tan shirt and pants set from Zara. The shirt bore lose sleeves and ended at her elbows and a large pocket. She tucked this into a high-waisted pair of formal trousers. Keeping the rest of her look as simple as possible, she opted for a pair of animal print stiletto pumps, statement rings and a chunky neckpiece from Misho designs.

Keeping her glam also to a minimum, the actress went with a flawless base, her usual filled-in brows, glittery lids and neutral full lips. With her cropped hair styled into bouncy curls, the actress looked chic and elegant!

Keeping up with the monotone look, Deepika's next look was a crisp white outfit by Fyodor Golan. The outfit featured a crisp white shirt that featured multiple silver buttons and was cinched at her waist, giving it a corset-like look. Waist-down, it opened up and bore a frayed hem.

Below this, the actress donned a flowy white skirt with a high-low hem. She accessorised her look with tan heels and statement dangling coin earrings.

This time around, DP switched up her look by pulling her hair into a simple voluminous ponytail. Currently obsessed with the clean beauty look, Deepika stepped out with filled-in brows, loads of mascara to add volume to her lashes, neutral tone lips and loads of highlighter.

While we love her makeup, we think this outfit didn't do her justice. The frayed hem of the shirt gave it an unfinished look and we think Padukone could have done better.

While we would give Deepika's Zara look a yay, we aren't too convinced by her Fyodor Golan look.

What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

