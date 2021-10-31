Deepika Padukone to Gigi Hadid: 5 divas who proved white & blue striped shirts are too good to be ignored

Shirts are a perennial and most importantly an essential staple that marks the start of building a good wardrobe. Going back to offices has made life dependable on shirts yet again and has made moving over your at-home trusty clothes super simple. Remember when white and blue striped shirts were a thing? Hit a recap in your mind and bring it back to life.

Having received the hall of fame in the fashion realm long back, if you're embracing the cool girl vibes now, these striped shirts can do you good. Here's how to stay partial to these comfy shirts like these fashion queens. There’s nobody who can make airport style look chic at all times like Deepika Padukone. The queen of hearts has been at the forefront of fashion showing how not to settle with nothing less than exceptional. Here’s how to make the jaws of your fellow jet-setters drop. Opt for a white and blue oversized shirt like the Padmaavat actress and style it with black faux leather pants. Tuck your lookup with a Gucci belt bag, ankle-length boots, and sunnies.

When in doubt, take a tip from the Leo woman on how to put your stylish avatar forward. That’s only if you don’t believe the word boring exists. Meghan Markle is one beauty who spills royalty through her outfits. Here’s a throwback to the day when she looked so polished in a white and blue striped shirt which she teamed with white flare pants. The chic finishing touch was offered by a black bag, sunnies, and a Panama hat.

It’s no mystery to break up with simple outfits once in a while and Sara Ali Khan seems to know it best. Need we give you a reason to dazzle? The Coolie No. 1 actress dressed up in a striped shirt that featured neon green and orange typography prints. She tucked in the shirt to put her look together with a high-waisted ruched sequinned skirt that had an asymmetrical hemline. The 26-year-old pulled her sleeves up, wore oversized hoops, and metallic shoes to seal her day’s glam.

Co-ords are free of disappointment and best to live out your style dreams with. Live all day in blue that teach you all about comfort just like Malaika Arora gave her approval to this combo. She perfected her OOTD with an oversized white and blue striped shirt with a high-low hemline and shorts that matched. Get your kicks on, mask on, and know that you’re all good to go.

We’re so ready to trade our pajamas and tees just for the love and thrill of re-creating this look. Take it from the ever fabulous mommy and model, Gigi Hadid on how to make for a no-clash look with blue on blue. She opted for a partially unbuttoned striped shirt which she wore with high-waisted denim pants that cropped a little above her ankles with frayed hems. Brown mules, a white shoulder bag, and yellow sunnies looked like eye candy.

Whose shirt would you love to steal? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt proves she's a chic babe in black biker shorts & here's how to play it up with coolness