Deepika Padukone gives us major bombshell vibes in a David Koma bodycon dress; YAY or NAY?

It's a known fact that Deepika Padukone is a fashion enthusiast. From looking stunning in beautiful traditional outfits to rocking edgy looks like no one else, the leggy lass often leaves us taking notes when she steps out in public. Over the years, she has left the fashion critics impressed with her sartorial picks.

There is literally no outfit that she cannot pull off. In fact there are certain outfits that Deepika sports that only she can pull off. Her choices in outfits have been bold and delightfully beautiful. Apart from the glamorous street style looks, she has also managed to give us some killer promotional looks.

Last night the makers of Gehraiyaan held a special screening in Mumbai, and Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance. Her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, took to Instagram to share pictures of the actress’ look in a bodycon dress. She was a vision to behold in the ensemble that perfectly captured casual and chic vibes. The beige and black outfit was by David Koma, a favourite of Deepika during Gehraiyaan promotions.

The midi-length, beige and black bodycon ensemble bore flocked tulle dress features, a deep V polo neckline with mesh border, sharp black lapels and half sleeves. It was cut in a sculpted silhouette that accentuated Deepika’s figure in the most sultry way and hugged her curves flawlessly.

Deepika let her ensemble do most of the talking as she opted for minimalistic accessories with half hoop statement gold earrings and black stilettos from Christain Louboutin that made her legs look even longer.

The star has been seen experimenting quite a lot with her hairstyles while promoting Gehraiyaan. This time, Shaleena Nathani styled her in a centre-parted and slicked back low ponytail with teased curly ends. Like always, Deepika made a bold and glamorous statement with her makeup with a bold winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, dewy make-up base, and blushed skin.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s bodycon dress? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

