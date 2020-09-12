  1. Home
Deepika Padukone gives you a lesson on colour blocking and street style all in one; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone is back at the airport and like always her airport look is impeccable than ever.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: September 12, 2020 10:52 am
Deepika Padukone gives you a lesson on colour blocking and street style all in one; Yay or Nay? Deepika Padukone gives you a lesson on colour blocking and street style all in one; Yay or Nay?
In the recent past, it looks like Deepika Padukone has taken a page out of Ranveer Singh’s quirky style book. From red carpets to airports and everything in between, we’ve seen Padukone make the most of her colourful wardrobe. The Queen of elegance and poise has suddenly changed into the queen of quirk and OTT outfits. 

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as she stepped out looking chicer than ever. For somebody who swears by her muted tones and white outfits, she stepped out of her comfort zone and opted for a lush green co-ord set and boy does it grab eyeballs! The co-ord featured an over-sized top that resembled a kurta. With full sleeves and long hem with side slits, she hid her curvy frame in the oversized silhouette. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress styled it with a pair of matching jogger like pants that clung to her legs and bore a shorter hem showing off her new pair of white chunky kicks. 

Moving on to her lesson on colour-blocking, she styled the all-green outfit with an electric pink cross-body bag that broke the monotony of her lush green ensemble. Moving on, she pulled her freshly cut mane back in a messy ponytail while covering most of her face with a white mask (ofcourse, we’re in the middle of the pandemic). 

Being in the lockdown for quite a lot of months, we definitely missed celebrity sightings at the airport and this trendy street style look definitely makes up for it. We’re a fan! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

