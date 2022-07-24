Deepika Padukone goes monochrome in trousers & a striped top styled with Louis Vuitton tote bag; Yay or Nay?

It's giving thank god monochrome is here to stay. Probably the easiest look you'd imagine, this black and white look is painted in classics, need any other reason to read on? This isn't your regular combo, this is Deepika Padukone-approved. Go simple was the formula of her recent airport look and if you're in for an easy-look-decode, this is it. Call off the current browse-time you're on with and bookmark this look as soon as possible.

The Gehraiyaan actress is back in town. Until next time, we have this travel look to take notes from. Always ahead of the curve sartorial-wise, she has made a name for herself yet again with this cool look. On the display yesterday was a close-neck top that had full sleeves pulled up and striped horizontal prints. Comfortably tucked-in and sealed off with high-waisted trousers which bore a flared silhouette, you can also take this out for a stroll on a super chilly day.

Get behind this natty casual look and style it with a smartwatch, Louis Vuitton tote bag, and sneakers picks that are very much suited to meet the perfection level with that of your outfit. Deepika was also pictured in a full glam mode as she had her makeup done with a smokey-eye effect and eyes that had kohl to give them an added definition. She masked up and her hair was styled into a pulled-back look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 6 Divas who defined fire-on-point looks in black cut-out dresses