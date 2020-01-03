Deepika Padukone goes OTT with her winter wardrobe as she steps out to promote Chhapaak; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone puts her fashionable foot forward as she elevates her winter wardrobe to a whole new level. Check it out

The Mastani of Bollywood, has always left the world gasping with her amazing roles in movies like Padmaavat. The actress has clearly left a mark on Bollywood when it comes down to films and there’s no denying that! While doing so, the actress has also made sure to look her best no matter what. From stunning drapes to OTT gowns and exquisite ensembles, the actress has always made sure to put her best foot forward.

Today, she added another look to her list of OTT ensembles as she decked up in her winter wardrobe for the promotions of her new movie, Chhapaak. The actress opted for a knitted one-shouldered sweater in black that was elevated with tulle ruffles and silver embroideries all over. Ms Padukone then styled the look with grey denim jeans which bore a high-waisted silhouette. Adding to the whole look was silver studs that were embellished along the front of the jeans. The loose oversized denim was then rolled up around the ankles to give a more laidback vibe.

Adding to it all, she styled the look in a glamorous way with a side-parted sleek low bun, smokey eyes, perfectly contoured face and loads of highlighter. A pair of long silver dangle earrings completed the look.

While her hair and makeup were definitely on point, the look definitely seemed to be OTT. From her baggy jeans to the embroidered sweater, there were a lot of elements fighting for attention. What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

