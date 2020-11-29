Deepika Padukone goes from street style to athleisure in two off duty looks while on shoot: Yay or Nay?

The actress rocked a comfortable tracksuit today and simple distressed denim shorts yesterday while on a shoot for her latest film. Take a look!

When it comes to dressing up, is almost unbeatable. The model-turned-actress has time and again proved that she has an excellent sense of style and has even sported some of the most stylish looks at international red carpets like the Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala.

Padukone, who is currently back to shooting with her colleagues Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, gave us a look at her off duty wardrobe in two casual looks.

After completing her shoot last night, Deepika Padukone was spotted in a pair of distressed denim shorts and a simple black tank top. An olive green shrug thrown over, protected her from the cool breeze. She paired this with simple flip flops and her black mask. Her hair was pulled into a ponytail and a statement ring on her middle finger along with a few bracelets around her wrist completed Padukone's look.

This morning, the actress was spotted yet again, this time in an athleisure look. She picked out a pair of simple black track pants and paired it with a matching black jumper to keep warm and protected against the cool morning breeze. A pair of simple white sneakers and her black mask were all Deepika needed to complete her look.

Her hair was thrown up into a messy bun to complete this off-duty look.

We love how Deepika Padukone rocked both the looks showing us how to do street style and athleisure right. What are your thoughts on Padukone's looks? Yay or Nay?

