Deepika Padukone got us thunderstruck in her black leather ruched mini dress from Halpern; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone always gets high on fashion and her recent looks for Gehraiyaan promotions are everything edgy, luxe and dope! Her stunning looks have set a bar and we are loving each of it! Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani makes sure the diva’s best features are accentuated and makes sure to bring forth a classy yet sophisticated look with her styling game. We aren’t unaware of her love for faux-leather looks as the star has been sporting one of its kind to the airport, recarpet and everywhere. And this time again, she rocks a snazzy leather dress and heats up the winter with her sensuous look.

Deepika Padukone’s black mini dress from Halpern features an asymmetric shoulder line, cut-out detail at the waist and a ruched body fit silhouette. Her one-shoulder number has a scintillating vibe with the leather’s sheen and ruched texture making it perfect for a party. The outfit is priced at USD 552 which is roughly estimated to be Rs 41,400. She teamed the look with matching lace-up heels from Magda Butrym and made a statement with her gold dangle chain earrings that grabbed all the attention! Her smokey eye makeup was on point and the wet-hair style, combed back hairdo complemented the gothic spirit of her look. Kohl rimmed eyes, groomed brows, contoured face with lots of highlighter and nude glossy lips rounded off her alluring style.

What do you think of her glamorous avatar in black mini dress; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

