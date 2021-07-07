  1. Home
Deepika Padukone grooves to the beats of ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ in a pistachio green coord set from Zara

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated the Latter’s birthday by sharing a dance video on Instagram looking fashionably best. Check it out!
19696 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2021 10:48 am
Deepika Padukone grooves to the beats of ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ in a pistachio green coord set from Zara Deepika Padukone grooves to the beats of ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ in a pistachio green coord set from Zara
Deepika Padukone has been keen on hopping on all Instagram trends dancing to the trendy songs with her own crazy tweak to it. She didn’t miss the chance to wish her husband, Ranveer Singh on his birthday in her own style by creating an Instagram reel and setting the internet on fire. Calling her husband her ‘most favourite person’, Deepika with Ranveer grooved to the beats of Shehnaaz Gill’s viral mashup ‘Twada Kutta Tommy, Sada Kutta Kutta’ and she looked fab in her monochrome outfit. Our eyes were glued to Deepika’s cosy style in an offbeat colour co-ord set.

 

She wore a ribbed velvet crop top flaunting her toned abs and matching pistachio green roomy pants. Her oversized crop top featured drop-shoulder full sleeves, zipper front and a hoodie. The elastic ribbed hemline gave it a sporty feel and the Chhapaak star emphasised the sportiness of her outfit with chunky sneakers. She accessories her velvet co-ord set from Zara with a dope gold choker chain and cool brown tinted sunglasses. It was completely a comfy chic style and Ranveer complemented her monochromatic look going all-white in a casual tee-shirt, white cargo pants and styled up in a simple gold chain and dark black sunglasses. Together they looked amazing as the stylish couple lip-synced to the Insta-trendy remix with their adorable expressions.

 

Their Insta reel was a birthday treat for the netizens as comments poured in with love. Yashraj Mukhate, who composed the song, commented saying, "BAAAAAAAAAP!!!!! DIN BAN GYA!!!!!!!!” while several others tagged Big Boss13 fame, Shehnaaz Gill who owns the words of the song.

 

We totally loved Deepika’s rare green co-ord set that came with a hoodie. What do you think, a perfect enough pick to slay this season? Tell us in the comments below.

