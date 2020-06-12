Deepika Padukone has a love affair with white tops: 10 times the diva showed how to style them

Be it shirts, tees or anything in between, DP has it all! Check out all the unusual ways she styled her look and get inspired!

has managed to make quite a mark with her fashion in the last decade. From being told she needs a new stylist by to walking at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and the Met Gala, she has left everybody behind. She is also the highest paid actress in Bollywood currently, proving that nothing can stop her.

If there is one thing we've keenly noticed about her, Padukone seems to favour one shade no matter what. She loves wearing white and has sported it even on international red carpets! The actress has keenly worn the shade in the form of tank tops, tees, shirts and styled them in more ways than we can count. Taking some inspiration from her for when we need to look chic next, here are 10 ways in which Deepika Padukone styled a white top.

For the GQ awards in 2018, DP went with a white silk shirt and paired it with leather pants and load of diamonds, for an edgy and experimental look.

Shirts seem to be her go-to for she sported it yet again, but with a lovely embroidered flared skirt instead by her all-time favourite, Sabyasachi! With her hair styled in a sleek way and statement earrings, this look meant business for DP.

At the Cannes Film Festival, she went with the most casual look that gave off a Parisian vibe. A simple white tee that was knotted at her waist to crop it up paired with blue denims and nude heels. She styled this look effortlessly with a chunky watch and round glasses.

For yet another look at the French Riviera, Deepika proved that she was a basic chick in a simple white tank top and flared jeans that accentuated her long legs.

To strike a balance, she opted for a dressier top in the form of a sheer polka-dotted one with a lace bra underneath. Paired with white striped pants and a belt, Deepika Padukone's elegant ootd is something we still can't get over!

Back to shirts, DP didn't hesitate to try out a new style when it came to them as well! In a one-shoulder shirt and high-waisted jeans, she looked bold and ready to take on anything that came her way.

Clearly, the white and blue combination of a top and jeans is something Deepika Padukone cannot get over. This oversized white top tucked into loose acid wash jeans, makes for a strong case of comfortable yet casual clothing.

Keeping up with trends but giving her ootd a chic spin, DP also sported a white shirt over biking shorts and a fanny pack over it to fit in and follow the trend.

Yet another trend she followed, was sporting a corset over her outfit. A black bustier corset over an oversized white shirt and baggy jeans, was a new kind of chic look we wish to achieve.

To add some dazzle and blind to her look, DP opted for a simple tank top and knotted it up to crop it up. To add some glam, she sported a pair of high-waisted jeans with embellished flowers.

We certainly have an array of options to choose from when we have to style our white blouses next thanks to Deepika Padukone! Which look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

