Deepika Padukone has a Sabyasachi saree in every type and here is the evidence

did not take too long to mark her territory in the industry. She is the female every youngster should aspire to become. Her relentless hard work and acting skills has always been widely applauded by the critics as well as the audience. When it comes to her taste in fashion, she is no less. There is literally no outfit that the actress cannot pull off. In fact there are certain outfits that she sports that only she can pull off. Her choices in outfits have been bold and delightfully beautiful. Apart from her glamorous street style looks, Deepika has also managed to embrace her culture in radiant sarees. Let’s take a look at how the diva has managed to look gorgeous each time in these different types of sarees.

Sheer Saree

There is nothing as effortless as a pristine white saree. Deepika stepped out in a sheer white organza saree from Sabyasachi. The saree featured delicate floral and foliage embroidery. The actress styled the saree with a sleeveless blouse doused in sequins. Deepika accessorised the ivory saree with statement earrings, keeping her neck bare and completed the ensemble with a stack of bangles.

Sequin Saree

Count on Deepika to nail every extravagant ensemble and experimental silhouettes. The Ram Leela actress stepped out in a bold blue sequinned saree by Sabyasachi. She gave the Indian staple a modern, party type spin as she picked a saree decked in cobalt blue sequins. The star wore the drape with a matching sequinned blouse that featured a low back and a plunging neckline. She completed the look with gold earrings, a stack of mismatched kadas and multiple rings.

Hand Painted Saree

Spotted in yet another gorgeous Sabyasachi creation, Deepika chose a limited edition hand painted saree this time. The saree brought together splashes of jewel tones and sorbet shades, and was further accentuated with delicate cord piping and sequinned splatters. It also featured a fringed gold border. Deepika teamed the saree with a metallic blue sleeveless blouse. The star went OTT with her jewellery as she opted for shoulder-grazing earrings, a stack of statement kadas encrusted with semi-precious coloured stones. She completed the look with metallic stilettos.

Floral Saree

Deepika’s love for Sabyasachi sarees is inevitable and we already have established that. The actor chose another eye-catching drape by the designer as she was seen wearing a red saree patterned with oversized blooms in muted hues. Padukone paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring a deep neckline. Deepika styled the fuss-free number with simply a pair of chunky kundan earrings and adorned her bun with fresh roses to add a romantic touch to her evening look.

Ruffle Saree

Deepika always manages to astonish us with her bold and quirky choices. The actress added a tinge of funk into her ethnic look as she chose a bright yellow ruffled saree by her favourite designer, Sabyasachi that was teamed with a pussy-bow blouse in the same hue featuring billowy sleeves. The Bajirao Mastani actress accessorised the outfit with shoulder dusters that added a much-needed finishing touch to the plain saree.

