Deepika Padukone in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton looks chic at its 2023 Cruise Show in California

It's that time of the year when all we see is Deepika Padukone. What a merry May, indeed for the Gehraiyaan actress who made it to the global fashion maps as Louis Vuitton added another credit to her career board. The diva is now the first Indian face of a brand so luxe. Although the news of the same kept brewing for a while now, it became utterly obvious as many fashion police paid heed to her dinner fit at Venice and her recent airport outfit picks in everything by the said French luxury fashion house.

That's probably the chicest way of breaking news to the public we guess. Currently slaying in San Diego, California, the 36-year-old is at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she brought the winter warmth dressed in a polo triple-hued striped dress. This mini number was layered up all fly with an oversized black jacket with fleece and leather trimming detailing. Her approach to fashion is classic, chic, and on-fleek. Just what the world knows is that she never fails to deliver these.

Breathing in a class apart add-on to her look was her knee-high brown leather heeled boots and the very glorious looking the Dauphine bag introduced by Nicolas Ghesquière. The shoulder bag entails a leather strap, gold chain-link strap, and monogram reverse canvas. To top it all off error-free, Deepika's hair was tied into a top knot and a few tendrils left like a pretty breeze. Nothing like neutral-toned makeup that can work in tandem with your ensemble, meaning, the one that doesn't try hard to steal the spotlight from your fit but rather blends in beautifully. Cheeks all blushed up, eyebrows filled in, black eyeliner drawn, and lips painted matte, all these put her look together.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

