Deepika Padukone hits the ball out of the park in a gorgeous gown by Alex Perry; Yay or Nay?

has been one of best actresses when it comes down to showing off her style skills and there’s absolutely no denying that. She has always managed to put on a glamorous front whenever she steps out and the recent past is enough proof of that. Ms Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak and honestly, her post-release promotional looks have definitely bagged a place in some of our best-dressed lists.

While this is the case, yesterday, Deepika literally hit the ball out of the park as she decked up in an elegant ensemble for an event in Switzerland. The Mastani of Bollywood opted for a gorgeous gown by Alex Perry. Her gown bore a bright blue hue with signature cape sleeves by the designer. The statement sleeves were accompanied by strong, padded shoulders and a square neckline. Adding to it, the dress also featured a knot in the front that made sure the dress perfectly hug her body. The figure-hugging dress then transcended into a mermaid-like silhouette with a small train.

Ms Padukone then styled the look with a pair of diamond and sapphire earring by Mahesh Notandass. Adding to it, she styled her freshly cut mane in tousled curls that gave a vintage vibe to the whole look. For her glam, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress accentuated her gorgeous featured with a neutral-toned makeup with shades of brown for the smokey eye, brushed in brows and nude lips.

She definitely looked like a Greek Goddess in the ensemble and we cannot take our eyes off her. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

