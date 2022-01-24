Deepika Padukone is a hot sight to behold in David Koma's orange bodycon ribbed knit dress: Yay or Nay?

We see winter, we feel winter. True, but does that mean you keep your season's style just cosy? Be an absolute sucker for details and pick ensembles that can exhibit maximum glamour and show you how to leave everything basic on read. It may feel like you're in the era of minimalism, but following rules shouldn't define your style forever. You get to switch it up and glow all-out. What we have for you is a very fresh take on bodycon dresses.

Something we're ever-intrigued by is the fit of a bodycon dress. It knows how to hug your figure and complement it beautifully. And, Deepika Padukone's latest look for Gehraiyaan's promotions is a testament that nobody pulls off sexy and elegant outfits like the 36-year-old. Here we are absolutely not surprised that this dress too got the job done of making a statement today. Styled by Shaleena Nathani in David Koma's tangerine midi dress. The ribbed knit dress entailed a thigh-high slit that stunningly made for an asymmetric hem. While the full-sleeves can bring the warmth you're looking for, the twisted detail of a neckline looks perfect and a little too sensuous with cut-outs. Don't miss the bare back look! Look how she carries it off with aplomb.

The Rs. 48,300 dress was styled with gold double hoop earrings from Misho Designs and Magda Butrym tie-up black pointed-toe pumps. All the while we went on singing the orange is the new black look and here's how you can embrace both hues in the coolest way. DP's look was sealed off with matte skin makeup, peach pout, eyebrows filled in, and eyelashes enhanced well. Her side-parted hair was styled into tousled waves.

