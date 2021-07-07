Deepika Padukone is the IDOL for monotone looks; 5 Times she got us bowled over with her style

Take cues from Deepika Padukone to ace the art of looking cool effortlessly in monochromatic ensembles.

The queen of Bollywood, is the master of monochrome dressing. From airport looks to stunning photoshoots, going head to toe in the same colour has always been her thing. Proving solid-hued outfits are always for the win, the diva has a wardrobe full of matching co-ord sets and chic monochrome ensembles. Here are 5 times she stunned us in one teaching how to put your fashion A-game forward in monotone dressing.

Proving that even the basics become out-of-the-box style when preferred in similar hues, Deepika Padukone donned an all-white look sporting casual white tee, white jeans with ripped hem and an off-white Balenciaga jacket teamed with nude heels. Her styling game was strong with aesthetic contemporary hoop earrings and layered necklaces from Shop Lune and a pair of tinted glasses. Pink matte lips, golden eyeshadow and perfectly filled-in brows complemented her top-notch style.

For Chhapaak promotions in Delhi, the star donned an all-pink Emilia Wickstead ensemble featuring a turtle-neck pattern-ribbed full sleeve sweater and light pink straight pants that came with a waist tie. Her statement earrings from Deepa Gurnani added a hint of drama to her outfit. She signed off her pink look with a pink makeup palette and a pair of pink tie-up heels.

Bringing about different variations of the same hue, Deepika sported head to toe green in a cardigan from Jacquemus and Dodo Bar Or’s high-waisted, wide-legged leather pants. Her mint green top featured a polo-style collar, plunging neckline and a sensuous wrap-around waist. She teamed the look with green Air Jordans and elevated her style statement sky high.

Playing with textures, her teal look consisted of a cosy tee-shirt, satin trousers and a matching jacket and was perfect for a comfortable yet stylish night flight. Glossy black pumps worn with sheer navy blue socks and her skinny black sunglasses put her minimal look to uber-cool perfection. The star looked amazing in her teal on-flight ensemble.

Deepika pulled off a bright orange look with her bold style and invincible confidence like a true diva and she stunned us with her vibrant choice of colour. She wore her semi-tucked orange denim shirt with orange denim pants that featured vertical lines of sequins and came with a matching belt. Her street core style was completed with a pair of orange tie-up heels and funky gold earrings.

