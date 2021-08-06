Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Actresses who looked magical in tulle outfits

Tulle is a fabric that can transform you into a princess. As we replace our boots with sneakers, coats with denim jackets and long pants with culottes, we should also replace heavy layers with tulle. The sheer fabric has made its way into the wardrobes of our favourite Bollywood leading ladies and looks like it’s here to stay! Tulle has a rather whimsical vibe to it as it’s a popular garment for ballet skirts and dresses that are more playful like red carpet or prom dresses. The fabric is associated with a more formal and playful fashion. Let’s see how our B-town divas are styling their magical tulle outfits.

Sara Ali Khan

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress us with her fashion sense. She lived up to her title and looked just like a princess in this sky blue tulle gown. The icy blue couture gown featured a square-shaped neckline and was accentuated with multiple ruffled layers and heavy ruffle detailing on the shoulders. The matching belt cinched to her waist and enhanced her demeanour. The Kedarnath actress teamed the high-low hemline dress with shimmering silver heels along with multiple rings and blue nail paint.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked like she came right out of a fairytale as she was seen dressed in a baby blue tulle gown. The strapless icy blue gown looked like an ethereal dream and made us want to get out of our sweatpants and dress up right away! Janhvi let her backless gown do all the talking as she ditched the accessories and simply opted for fingerings and a flawless hairdo.

Ananya Panday

Ananya dazzled the red carpet as she opted for a fluffy three tiered tulle outfit from Dylan Parienty Paris. The outfit featured a yellow high-waisted tulle skirt detailed with layers and layers of fabric, paired with a balck off-shoulder satin bralette. The bralette bore a sweetheart neckline and the hem was decked in crystal clear diamonds. It also featured bows drooping on her upper arms. She ditched the jewellery and simply opted for stacks of fingerings.

Tara Sutaria

It is not easy to pull off the ballerina look outside of a performance of Swan lake, but with a tulle skirt you can get the same femininity in your wardrobe without resorting to a full-on tutu. Tara effortlessly styled a neon tulle skirt with a white tee that she wore underneath a black corset top. She kept the look super minimal and ditched the accessories. The actress added another pop of colour to the already vibrant outfit by opting for pink pumps.

Deepika’s bold outfit choices are always praised and well-received. The Intern actress also took up the romantic dressing style as she was seen in an outfit by Giambattista Valli that featured a black off-shoulder bodice along with layers and layers of marshmallow pink tulle. The outfit was as dramatic as it could get and was definitely statement-making. Deepika paired the voluminous gown with delicate leaf-shaped rose gold earrings and a matching ring.

