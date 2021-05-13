Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Celebs that added a pop of colour to their outfits

A little colour never hurt no one. Brighten up your outfits this summer with a pop of colour.

Although monochrome outfits are so in rage right now, certain outfits just look incomplete without a pop of extra colour to it. Mix matching your outfits and adding a colourful twist to them can really uplift your spirits and help you make a strong style statement. If the same old clothes are boring you, adding a contrasting piece to it will give it a whole new look. Our favourite Bollywood leading ladies have time and again opted for a contrasting look that has really made headlines. Adding a piece that does not belong to the colour palette of the outfit, has been the Bollywood trend for quite sometime now. Here, we have five of our favourite divas that used colour to style their outfits. So get ready to take inspiration from these actresses and learn how to experiment with style.

Janhvi Kapoor

Any pop of colour looks good with white and Janhvi Kapoor proved just that. The young actress sported a white ruched asymmetrical skirt with a white crop tank tee from the label Wesley Harriot. She added a dash of neon to the all-white with a turtleneck cropped sweater that just about covered her neck and sleeves. The Dhadak actress paired the chic co-ord set with holographic pointy pumps and neon nails.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Does Kareena Kapoor Khan ever fail to impress us with her impeccable senses of style? I don’t think so. The sizzling actress was dressed to perfection in a dark blue off-shoulder gown by Ziad Germanos. She added a shade of bright green to her outfit with a green drape tied around her waist. The dress featured a V-neckline and a thigh-high slit and Bebo paired the ensemble with strappy black heels.

If there is any actress who knows exactly how to add the right amount of funk into any outfit, it is Deepika Padukone. The actress was spotted in a stunning Loewe creation. She looked resplendent in a blue and white striped pantsuit that featured a blazer with black asymmetrical lapel detailings. It had a padded shoulder with matching flared pants. The Bollywood Mastani opted for bright neon orange point heels that added a pop of colour and long gold earrings.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday definitely knows how to add colour into a dull day. There is no outfit or shade that the actress cannot pull off. She managed to add an extra colour to her already bright outfit as she was spotted wearing a neon midi dress with a squared-neckline that she flawlessly paired with bright tangerine red platforms. The actress accessorised the ensemble with a long chunky neckpiece featuring heart-shaped charms.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has always made us drool over her vacay looks in Maldives. She added a tinge of neon to her casual beach look which looked absolutely chic. She was seen wearing a white crop top and white shorts with neon pockets. She further completed the white and neon ensemble with a neon sports bra underneath her crop top. This look is definitely our favourite beach look this season!

Which actress added a pop of colour with the most minimal efforts? Let us know in the comments below.

