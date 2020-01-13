Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: A celeb approved guide to wear corsets this season

Are corsets making their way back in our closets? Take cues from our beloved celebs on how to rock corsets in the 21st Century. Browse through!

Corsets first saw the light of the day when Catherine de Medici, queen consort of King Henry II of France introduced them in the French court in the 1500’s. The women in the French court then saw hourglass figure as the ultimate symbol of a woman’s beauty and embraced corsets whole heartedly. Initially corsets were made of bone wrenching materials such as whalebone, metal, wood, ivory and cane. Since the Elizabethan and Victorian era, corsets have gone through tremendous evolution and now-a-days soft boning does the trick.

Irrespective of the fact that wearing corsets is excruciatingly painful, this piece of apparel is no way close to going out of style. From experimenting with materials and style, corsets can be seen as a staple these days in almost every celeb’s closet. Be it a promotional look or a red carpet event, corsets can be spotted taking the center stage. Corsets started out as an undergarment but that isn’t the case anymore. Celebrities like and sported their corsets on the outside over a crisp white shirt. Whereas Gigi Hadid and Janhvi Kapoor opted for a modernised version of the corset as a top over a cool pair of denim. Be it a ball or a casual brunch, corsets are coming in hot!

Alia Bhatt

For an event recently, Alia Bhatt opted for a white shirt and blush pink pants by Paule Ka. She pulled off a ruffled corset by Zara on top of it. Drifting away from the traditional norms of wearing a corset the Raazi actress sure did make a bold statement. For her glam, she wore ample highlighter on her cheekbones and messily pulled back her hair in a bun.

Gigi Hadid

For the Savage x Fenty collection showcase in New York, the 24-year-old American model opted for a black well-fitted corset and tucked it in a blue washed out denim. The slim fit of the denim complemented the body hugging corset. She finished off her look with a pair of sparkly pumps. Gigi wore neutral makeup and just highlighted her eyes and opted for a sleek hairdo. She adorned the sweetheart neckline of her corset with a few layers of golden chains.

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, walked up the red carpet embodying a goth princess in a black corset dress by Christian Dior. The dress had a well-fitted sheer corset like bustier and was loaded with tulle from below the waist. The diva wore a string of diamonds around her slender neck and wore a minimal layer of makeup. Dakota Johnson’s red carpet looks have always been splendid but this one definitely stood out for us.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress stepped out in a white corset blazer by Duygu Ay and paired it up with a blue washed out ripped denim. The corset perfectly moulded the star’s curvy waist. She completed her look with a pair of white pumps by Christian Louboutin. For her glam, she went low on makeup and pulled back her hair in a ponytail. The plunging neckline and the button down effect were the perfect highlights of the corset blazer.

Deepika Padukone

For promoting her much awaited movie Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone styled her wardrobe essential- a simple white shirt in a quirky way. She wore a black sheer corset by Dolce and Gabbana over her white Jacquemus shirt. She paired her corset and shirt with a blue slouchy fit denim by Zara. The star topped off her look with a pair of exquisite heels by Jimmy Choo. Wavering away from the traditional norms of wearing a corset sure sounds like a good idea.

Zendaya

At the 2019 Emmy’s, Zendaya glided down the red carpet in a satin emerald green gown by Vera Wang. The Euphoria actress’s gown had a corset like appearance on the top which gracefully flowed in a thigh high slit detailing. The diva opted for really less makeup and side swept her red locks. She wore a broad diamond bracelet and elegant earrings. She completed her look with a pair of emerald green satin pumps. More power to corset dresses!

Unless the corset isn’t wrenching our bones and twisting our intestines, it can be an impeccable piece to own and style with a shirt or a denim. We are ready to embrace this vintage piece of apparel (without the whalebones of course). Are you? Comment below and let us know.

