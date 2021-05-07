Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: Celebs show you how to accessorise for your WFH meetings

Pump up your work from home meets with these dainty pieces of accessories that will amp up your mood.

Working from home can get really boring and sometimes extremely demotivating. But dressing up can really brighten up your mood and make you feel motivated to work. If you are feeling fun and sociable but cannot go out, bright and colourful jewellery can add an oomph factor to your look and uplift your mood. After all, it causes absolutely no harm to dress up before you sit for your daily work from home meetings. It might also cheer your colleagues and motivate them to dress up and look joyful. The current scenario can get a lot easier to deal with if we bring positivity upon us and onto others. Here, we have a few pieces of dainty accessories inspired by our B-town divas that will amp up your work from home mood.

Janhvi Kapoor

The best and most effortless way to accessorise your outfits is by teaming them up with a chunky layered neckpiece. Janhvi Kapoor’s adding a tinge of glam to her simple outfit with a golden layered necklace. It is super minimalistic yet chic and does its job of amping up!

Sara Ali Khan

You can also take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan and add a luminous brightness and cheer to your outfits with a headband. It can be a great way to manage your hair and tuck them away so that they do not disturb you in between your long meetings and at the same time make you look like the office fashionista.

If necklaces and headbands are not your thing, then you can revv up your simple look with a pair of bold, statement earrings just like our style queen, Katrina Kaif. They will beautifully highlight your face and will make your work from home look more stylish.

If you want to opt for a more sophisticated and rich look then you can go for watches and minimalistic bracelets just like the classy, Deepika Padukone. A watch can also exude a professional aura and has a perfect balance between being stylish and classy.

Count on Alia Bhatt to add cuteness into any attire! You can also add a tad bit cuteness and also bring back the early 2000’s trend by opting for chic hair clips. They are super minimalistic and yet will add a charisma to your look and help you make a statement in front of your peers.

Which is your go-to accessory this season? Let us know in the comments below.

