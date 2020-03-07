Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor; Here are all the looks from yesterday that are worth a glimpse

From chic casual ensembles to effortless desi ones, here are all the looks from yesterday that are definitely unmissable. Check it out

Airports have now turned into a runway and there’s no denying that! Not just airports but now celebrities are making sure to look their best even if they are stepping out for lunch or dinner. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as divas like and Janhv Kapoor gave us a peek at their stunning wardrobes.

Check out all the unmissable looks from yesterday:

Deepika Padukone

Airports have been Deepika’s new favourite place to flaunt her wardrobe. Yesterday, the diva was spotted returning from London in an all-black ensemble. The diva opted for a turtle neck and styled it with a black tracksuit. Adding to it, she then layered her look with a textured cape jacket that made quite a statement.

Janhvi Kapoor

Next on the list is Janhvi Kapoor who stepped out in a simple kurta set. The printed wonder featured a long kurta that was styled with contrasting pants. Adding to the look was a dupatta loosely draped on her shoulder. A pair of silver earrings and matching juttis completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

Moving on, we have Karisma Kapoor who made a stunning statement in a monochromatic look by Massimo Dutti. She opted for a tan coloured pleated skirt and styled it with a matching baggy shirt. A pair of strappy heels, bold red lip and pulled back ponytail made for a stunning look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Lastly, we have Jacqueline Fernandez who made a colourful statement in an effortless lehenga set by Anamika Khanna. The actress styled her floral lehenga skirt with a cropped shirt that was tied up along the front. Side parted straight hair and minimal makeup completed her look!

Who according to you was the best-dressed diva yesterday? Let us know in the comments section below.

