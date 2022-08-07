Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Our feeds look good. Credits: Celebrities in outfits that are tip-full on how to get the job done. They kept the bid to look spiffy on the fashion block going strong in blazers, dresses, ethnic ensembles, and more. We had a week to look up to for getting sartorial help was fun, worth the scroll time and we're now mentally prepared to put our best style shots out. From Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, check out a few outfits that caught limelights effortlessly.

Ananya Panday

It's getting all merry in here. It's brunch time, friend! The Liger actress was styled by Meagan Concessio in Club L London's monotone yellow one-shoulder mini dress. This bodycon ensemble looked bright with ankle-strap stilettos and earrings.

Katrina Kaif

Not everybody knows how to brew a 'Koffee' right. Here's the Phone Bhoot actress in a Monse striped shirt dress showing us how to make your coffee-ready look a No.1. Ami Patel added The Attico metallic grey tie-up pumps and hoop earrings to conclude the look for Kat.

Janhvi Kapoor

Go back to all things fun and glam with these inspirations. To shine all-out at night, say yes to Rahul Mishra's creation. Tanya Ghavri picked out this plunging neckline gown for the Good Luck Jerry actress. Sequins and colourful embroidered patterns made it look much more alluring. She wore it with simple accessories.

Pastel glam for the win! Lakshmi Lehr styled the Roohi actress in a yellow Sureena Chowdhri kurta suit which featured hand-embroidered details, a sleeveless kurta, straight-fit pants, and an organza dupatta. Do you want to wear this to a daytime event? Wear kolhapuri heels and accessories that'll bring compliments.

Shanaya Kapoor

A little white dress for a vacation? Packed one already? There you go, you get full marks already. Here's an easy mood board for a beach day or let's say an ideal lunch look. The Bedhadak actress was seen in The Clothing Factory halter-neck mini two-tiered dress. For accessories, choose easy-on-the-eye hues.

Deepika Padukone

We're still not grown tired of asking this question, "How many black outfits are too many?" For an event in Mumbai, the Pathaan actress was seen in a monotone black sequin sheer saree by Faraz Manan teamed with a full-sleeved infinity blouse. Hope you see this as a gorgeous find for a wedding reception.

Keeping the sporty-chic anthem alive is the Gehraiyaan actress who aced her dinner look in a sweatshirt styled with cycling shorts. Look chic with Adidas white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton tote bag.

Kiara Advani

Don't wish to be out of your stylish mode? Here's what sounds like a plan. Head to a party in a green blazer which plays as a dress. Beneath this show-stealer, rock your casual tank top and ripped shorts. Give this look a hot definition with strappy stilettos and a Bottega Veneta Jodie bag.

Malaika Arora

Here's a white blazer. Time to stop and stare? With the looks of this blazer-style dress, it seems like it. A look curated by Tanya Ghavri, Mala rocked a Self-Portrait double-breasted and full-sleeved ensemble. Oversized gold hoop earrings and white pointed-toe pumps made for a classy look.

Kriti Sanon

Too many sweatshirt spottings have us obsessed. The Adipurush actress was pictured as she was seen in casuals. Her Pull & Bear graphic printed sweatshirt looked cool with ripped blue jeans, a Dior saddle bag, and silver hoop earrings.

Suhana Khan

When the coolest girl shows up in a spot-on outfit, we take notes. Wear yours sporty in a cropped Off-White black tee and boyfriend jeans. Get sneakers, mini hoop earrings, and a baguette bag to complete your look.

Whose outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

