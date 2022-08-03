Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani: 5 Divas who rocked 'colour of the now yellow' in kurta suits

The MOST showcased colour of the season is definitely yellow. Bollywood celebrities consider this to be in all of its mellow glory as dresses to kurtas were seen out and about. Do you want to see the dreamy line-up we have for you? Weddings, pujas, and festivals are a feel-good and year-round activity, Raksha Bandhan is just a few days away, so listen up and put this excuse to a glamourous use. There can be no recipe for disaster with this guide for it has looks worked by fashion stylists and stars like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more.

Kiara Advani

One plus one on food and beverages aren't the only offers that get us excited. What we equally love are fashion findings that can take us to daytime events. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress rocked a yellow chikankari kurta which featured white embroidery and was clubbed with pants. You can choose straight-fit or any as per your preference. Wear this outfit with jhumkas. Name a better feeling than travelling with ease. This mustard yellow mukaish chanderi kurta bore a pearl embroidered neckline and gold sequins. It was worn with an organza dupatta and palazzo pants. Sealed all together with juttis and a tote.

Deepika Padukone

Just a lit girl and her desi style behaviour. Spreading elegance endlessly is the Gehraiyaan actress in a Sabyasachi attire which had a midi kurta detailed with gold vertical stripes and put with churidar pants and a dupatta to round it off. Gold pointed-toe pumps, velvet potli bag, and drop earrings made her shine!

Janhvi Kapoor

Bringing luck and love to us through fashion and cinemas always is the Good Luck Jerry actress. One such example was served yesterday as she donned a Sureena Chowdhri creation. This pastel yellow kurta set featured a sleeveless top with colourful hand-embroidered fringed lace yoke, sheer organza dupatta, and straight-fit pants. This was further styled with Kolhapuri heels, bangles, and earrings.

Shanaya Kapoor

While she's vacationing in Ibiza, let's look at this throwback Ganesh Chaturthi celebration picture. The Bedhadak actress was seen in The Loom co-ordinated silk kurta suit which had a scalloped lace-embroidered neckline, an organza dupatta with white polka dots, and straight-fit pants. Pick mini earrings or jhumkas and kolhapuri flats to give your look an extra desi touch.

Nora Fatehi

Is the sun out, yet? But, it's definitely your time to outshine your desi-style game. Get onboard with this desi midi yellow kurta which consisted of white floral embroidery, tassels, and full sleeves. Perfect for a cosy glam day. Ace your look with white straight-fit pants, white embroidered juttis, and a handbag.

