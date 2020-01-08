Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: THESE accessory trends of 2020 are unmissable

From colourful diamonds to single earrings, these accessory trends for the upcoming season cannot be overlooked. Take a look!

Fashion is an ever changing phenomenon and we like to keep up with it! With Spring/Summer 2020 right around the corner, we set out on a quest to find the most up to date colour, bags, jewellery and clothes with the ongoing trends. From updated pouch bags to breaking the pair and opting for just one earring, Spring 2020 has jaw dropping trends in store for us. With climate crisis at its peak, refreshing our entire wardrobe for the upcoming season is a bad idea.

More and more conscious individuals are opting for recycling, reusing and upcycling. If you find it difficult to put a look together that isn’t going to harm the environment then we have a couple of ideas for you. You can still be trendy and cut down on carbon footprints. We firmly believe that while putting together an outfit we usually overlook jewellery and underestimate the part they can play. The runways gave us ample inspiration on how jewellery can elevate your entire look. Browse through all the trendy jewellery pieces that can add an extra zing to your outfit.

Big hoops

Go big or go home! And that is what we will be doing this season. From the runways of Celine to your own jewellery box, big hoops are worth investing. opted for a pair of big golden hoops by Minerali for promoting her soon to be released movie Chhapaak. She went head to toe black in leather and the golden hoops sure did elevate her look.

Going long

Long layered necklaces made a big wave last season and they are clearly here to stay. From Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria, going long is the motto this season. Opt for Y-shaped necklaces and pair them with some short ones and you are good to go. Long necklaces are a great way to ornament a sweetheart neckline and Janhvi Kapoor shows us how to get it right by adorning her dress with layered necklaces by Swarovski and Anaqa.

All chained up

Chain link necklaces were all over the runway in pumped up sizes. Pair it with a crew neck, a turtleneck or a deep neckline, they are here to steal the show. These necklaces are ideal for all the statement jewellery lovers out there. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, opted for a silver chain linked necklace with her deep neckline gown and we highly recommend it!

Dripping pearls

A string of pearls, the most classic piece of jewellery owned by a woman. From Coco Chanel to your own jewellery collection, pearls will never go out of style. Pearls took the center stage on the runways of brands like Jason Wu and Miu Miu. looked gorgeous in a tulle loaded dress by Giambattista Valli x H&M and opted for many strings of pearl around her neck. They sure did accentuate the dress’s deep neckline.

Colourful stones

Golden Globes 2020 was a great day for jewellery. From floral earrings to finely cut diamond necklaces, our beloved celebs aced the jewellery game. What caught our attention was a specific trendy piece opted by Taylor Swift, a pair of colourful diamond earrings. The beautiful pair of danglers stole the show even though the singer showed up in a huge floral dress by Etro. More power to vibrant jewellery!

Break the pair

Losing an earring is a common mishap for us girls. We are often left behind with just one earring and they usually are discarded because who wears just one earring? Well now you can! This season is all about breaking the pair. Oscar de la Renta showcased their Spring/Summer 2020 collection where models walked down the runway with just a single dangler. Get your hands on all those single earrings because they are so in style right now.

Go bold or go home with a pair of big hoops or just rock that discarded piece of earring. Accessories are owning Spring 2020 and we can’t wait to take a dive in these raging trends. Which jewellery trend is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

