Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: When celebs chose DRAMATIC cape gowns for red carpet events

If we take a moment to wonder about the sheer beauty and elegance of gowns, words might fall short to describe them. Even if it is flared from the waist or a mermaid-cut, gowns seem breathtaking. They have always made the wearer look sublime and surreal. Gowns are such charmers; they have the power to cast a spell upon you. And if it does come with a long flowing cape, there's nothing more appealing than that.

Celebrities have often opted for cape gowns because they flatter their figures and elevate the looks instantly. And surely they don't look like caped crusaders at all. There have been numerous instances from past years when Hollywood celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Brie Larson, Lady Gaga and many others have floored the red carpets with their ethereal cape gowns. Besides, our Bollywood stars aren't far behind on picking up this trend either. Let's take a look.

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival saw Deepika looking angelic in a white Zuhair Murad gown. The embellished and delicate embroidery on the sheer outfit brought along with it an otherworldly charm. The dress bore a plunging neckline along with a long dramatic cape. With a dewy base and nude lips, Deepika looked no less than a goddess. She accessorised with diamond earrings and multiple silver rings with metallic heels.

Katrina Kaif also wore a similar embellished gown at the Star Screen Awards that same year. She wore a silver beaded gown that also featured a long cape that had a feathered hem that elevated the look of the gown. A dewy base, smokey eyes and diamond earrings rounded off her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Gen Z fashionista Janhvi Kapoor was also seen sporting the cape trend. Janhvi made her red carpet debut looking regal in a Ralph and Russo creation. Styled by cousin Rhea Kapoor, the white gown came with an off-shoulder cape, hand-embroidered crystals and feather details. Her side-parted hair was styled into soft waves on one side. A dewy base with shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and tinted lips completed her look. She wore statement floral studs to go with the look.

Ahuja

The ultimate fashion diva, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been slaying it on the red carpet since her debut. For Cannes 2016, Sonam wore a custom-made Ralph and Russo couture gown. The blush pink mermaid gown fitted her like a glove. Along with it, she donned a delicate rose appliqued cape that gathered at her hip and opened into a beautiful train. A sleek bun, pink blush, smokey eyes and a dazzling Chopard necklace completed her red carpet look.

A veteran on the red carpet, Aishwarya has more experience and style than the rest. As the face of India for the Cannes festival, she is a regular attendee of the prestigious red carpet. Who can ever forget the purple lipstick and the blue Cinderella gown? Aishwarya too donned a cape gown for 2016 Cannes. She wore a shimmery gold gown by Ali Younes. The floor-length number featured shiny beads with a sheer cape bearing sparkly embellishments. A bold blue eyeshadow and tinted lips with hair styled into soft waves completed the diva's drama. She looked mesmerising as ever and her cape brought the drama.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to Janhvi Kapoor: When celebs decided to amp up their ethnic avatars with Bandhani sarees